Fast X Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Highly Anticipated Fast & Furious Sequel

The 10th installment is almost here!

The 10th installment in the ridiculously popular Fast & Furious saga is finally upon us. Fans last caught up with Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and the crew in 2021’s F9, and in Fast X — the first movie of a two-part finale (or possibly a trilogy, per Diesel) — the family will be confronted with their past. Jason Momoa joins the franchise as the son of Hernan Reyes from Fast Five, and he’s seeking revenge against Dom’s family for their role in his father’s death. With just a week until the blockbuster hits theaters, some have had the opportunity to attend an early screening, and they’re hitting social media with their first reactions.

In addition to Jason Momoa’s “flamboyant bad boy” Dante, others joining the Fast & Furious universe include Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno. The Fast X cast also returns a lot of our favorites from the past two decades, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Cardi B, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren and more. So let’s see what people are saying about the epic 10th film, starting with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg, who praises Momoa’s “gleeful psychopath,” tweeting: 

KIrsten Acuna of Insider is one of several people saying this feels like the franchise’s Infinity War, with Dante as Thanos. In her tweet thread, she says she ranks it about in the middle of the Fast & Furious movies and definitely has some quibbles, but overall can’t wait to see it again. Acuna’s full breakdown: 

Liam Crowley of Comicbook.com calls the film “utterly ridiculous,” but surely he means it in the very best way. Be sure to make it to the theater to see this one on the big screen, Crowley tweets: 

Jason Momoa is the subject of many of the first reactions, including that of ScreenRant’s Joseph Deckelmeier, who says the actor oozes charisma as Dante:

Even Germain Lussier of Gizmodo, who calls Fast X the “worst Fast yet,” concedes that the Aquaman star is “God-Level” in his franchise introduction. His performance alone is worth the price of admission, Lussier says: 

In addition to Jason Momoa, who film critic Simon Thompson calls “decadent,” Alan Ritchson is another standout. Despite the large cast, somehow Fast X doesn’t feel like it’s got too many cooks in the kitchen. Thompson continues: 

The impending release of Fast X has also brought about news regarding Dwayne Johnson’s future with the Fast & Furious franchise, after he was absent from F9. I’ll avoid saying anything more here, but fans who are invested in what’s going on with Luke Hobbs can click that link.

Overall, it sounds like audiences are in for another wild ride — and we’ve come to expect nothing less from these movies — and Jason Momoa sounds like a thrilling addition to an already stacked cast. If you need to relive any of the previous installments ahead of Fast X’s release to theaters on Friday, May 19, check out how to watch the first nine Fast and Furious movies. Also be sure to see what else is hitting the big screen soon with our 2023 movie release schedule

