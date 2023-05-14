Vin Diesel And Meadow Walker Reunited At The Colosseum For The Fast X Premiere, And The Pictures Are Sweet

The Fast and Furious franchise has been a family affair both on and off-screen, and it was no different at the Fast X premiere held at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, reunited with her godfather, Vin Diesel, as the two walked the red carpet, posing for pictures in front of the iconic Colosseum. The duo was all smiles while smiling for the sweet photos.

The pair dressed to the nines for the premiere of the upcoming action movie, which marks the beginning of the end for the beloved franchise. Meadow Walker, who was one years old when the first movie in the series hit the big screen, is now all grown up, wearing a jacket-like satin green-blue blouse paired with a lacey black see-through skirt with floral designs. Vin Diesel wore a black suit with an intricate pattern and a matching black tee and sunglasses. Walker was accompanied by her husband of almost two years, Louis Thornton-Allan, though not pictured, as her date. You can check out the charming image of Diesel and Walker below:

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/WireImage)

Amongst everything we already know about Fast X, we've learned that the 24-year-old model will make her first franchise appearance in the film. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet, Meadow explained why she waited until the 10th movie to appear in the franchise. The fashionista shared a preview of her cameo on Instagram, revealing that she plays a flight attendant in the flick. She had this to say to the outlet about filming the scene:

I've always thought about honoring my dad [in a Fast film] just because it's such a big part of his life and my life. But I was waiting for the right moment. I wanted it to be something super small and simple that was almost like an Easter egg. Like, if you didn't know who I was, you wouldn't even notice it. I know that's what my dad would want. My dad was always humble, very simple. I left my little mark, and I can always share that with him.

Meadow Walker's 2021 wedding was a beautiful occasion, made even more special by Vin Diesel walking her down the aisle in honor of her late father. Their bond is a testament to the strong family ties in the Fast and Furious franchise. It's heartwarming to see them reunited on the red carpet and exciting to know they'll appear on the big screen together.

This franchise still has plenty of road left to ride along, as Vin Diesel seemingly confirmed that it'll now end with a trilogy. also, there are several spinoff movies in development right now, including a follow-up to the successful Hobbs and Shaw, which earned $759 million worldwide in 2019. While it is uncertain whether we will see the odd couple of the action genre return for Hobbs and Shaw 2, a sequel has been in development since March 2020. In addition, a long-awaited female-led Fast and Furious spinoff will showcase the tremendous female characters introduced throughout the years. So who knows, maybe Meadow Walker could find an even more significant part in the flick, which Universal Pictures Chairwoman Donna Langley confirmed in October 2022 that the studio is keen on making this project a reality.

The high-octane franchise has been a fan favorite for years, and it's lovely to see the cast and crew continue to come together as a family regardless of past tragedies and hardships. Meadow Walker's cameo is sure to make fans emotional, and her presence at the premiere with Vin Diesel just made it even more special. The pictures of the two at the Colosseum are sweet, and represent memories that they'll surely hold on to for years to come.

You can catch the family reunion of sorts when Fast X races into theaters on May 19 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases.