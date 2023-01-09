Brie Larson’s Latest Workout Is Dancing, And Scott Pilgrim Fans Are Loving Her New Video

Thanks to her part in this year’s upcoming Marvel movie The Marvels, actor Brie Larson has undoubtedly been keeping fit in order to save the universe. Shaping up through various means, the woman the world knows as Captain Marvel hasn’t missed a step when it comes to looking like a true hero .

The latest proof comes from a new video that shows her dancing, and you fans of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World are going to love this one, as the actor has shared a video throwback of dancing to a very familiar tune.

Recalling that time back in 2020 when she learned some epic choreography set to “Black Sheep,” Larson asked her fans through her Instagram feed what dance she should learn next. Clearly on a roll with this form of fitness, this clip may just be a signal that Brie Larson is merely warming up when it comes to her choreo adventures:

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans took to the comments on this post, and naturally those inclined to love Scott Pilgrim’s cinematic adaptation were happy to see it. One commenter was even wondering if Larson would ever display the choreography from her in-film performance of the song. Almost 13 years after Edgar Wright’s 2010 cult masterpiece was first released, people are still hungry for more.

Before wowing the world as Carol Danvers in 2019’s Captain Marvel, the actor was known for earlier roles in films like 13 Going on 30 , as well as her career as a pop star. Both worlds collided with as Brie Larson’s Envy Adams, the evil ex to one Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), made quite the entrance with a cover of the Metric song she’s become famous for covering. It’s a moment too good not to revisit, and that’s what we’re about to do with the video below:

It took a decade to release Larson’s version , but the results were truly worth the wait. Releasing in time for the 10th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’s theatrical release, the single for the movie version of “Black Sheep” was a musical hit. Brie Larson charted on Billboard for the first time since her teen pop years, showing just how much her fans had been clamoring for her unique take.

A crucial step on her road to becoming a Marvel hero, Envy Adams is still fondly remembered by Larson's vocal fanbase. If dancing is her latest passion, then the possibilities are endless when it comes to song choices. Though if she really wanted to get the Captain Marvel fans hyped for her return to a theater near them, may we suggest “Just A Girl” by No Doubt? It’s only fitting, as the major showdown in the final act of the film used that very classic to set its tone.