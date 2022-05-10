Brie Larson’s Still Proving She’s Captain Marvel Fit In Brand New Workout Post

Given the massive popularity of the comic book genre, being a superhero seems like a dream job. Oscar winning actress Brie Larson joined the MCU as the title character of 2019’s Captain Marvel, before crossing over in Avengers: Endgame and Shang-Chi ’s mid-credits scene . And Larson is still proving she’s Captain Marvel fit in a brand new workout post.

Brie Larson invested in an impressive home gym at the beginning of the pandemic, allowing her to continually train for her ongoing role in the MCU. She’s been open about how feeling strong helps her embody Carol Danvers, while regularly sharing footage of her intense workouts . And the latest one to hit Instagram shows her doing what looks like the most intense ab workout ever. Check it out below,

I don’t know about you, but suddenly I’m feeling exhausted. Because simply watching Brie Larson lift up her entire body and support it with her core is a tiring experience. While Captain Marvel is known as one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU, Larson definitely is looking pretty strong herself– even without cool costumes or visual effects.

Brie Larson’s Instagram video is just the latest example of the Scott Pilgrim actor sharing home workouts with her whopping 7 million followers. She’s shown us similar feats of strength before like one-armed pull ups or push ups featuring chains weighing her down . And the results have been killer, with Larson rocking some washboard abs in recent posts on social media.

It seems like Brie Larson is still only just beginning her time in the MCU, as Carol Danvers is expected to have an important role in the next few Phases of films. Fans are eager to see her return to the big screen with Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, which will serve as a direct sequel to the first Captain Marvel movie. Although rather than leading the project alone, she’ll be joined by two more female superheroes. Namely WandaVision’s Monica Rambeu and Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel (who will first debut in her own Disney+ series .)

Of course, Brie Larson’s fitness journey isn’t only limited to her time as Captain Marvel on the big screen. She recently campaigned for a role in the Fast and the Furious franchise, a quest which she was successful in. We’ll just have to see what her role in Fast X ends up being, and if she gets involved in the franchise’s wild action sequences. Fingers crossed to see her duke it out with the Fast Family.

Captain Marvel’s most recent appearance was in the mid-credits sequence of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner got to meet Simu Liu’s title character and conference about the mysterious powers of the rings. But fans are eager to see her actually step into the spotlight.