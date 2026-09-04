One Recently Married 90 Day Fiancé Couple May Already Be Split Up

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé. Watch the season on TLC or stream it with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Just on the heels of one couple splitting the night before their wedding, another 90 Day Fiancé duo may be no longer together. It's not uncommon for married couples to split in this franchise, but I can't remember a time I confirmed a couple's marriage and it might've ended during the course of the season.

Debby Rolando and Mido Fayed have run hot and cold this entire season and had one of the most traumatizing proposals I've seen in the franchise. I guess it shouldn't be surprising to hear that their previously confirmed marriage is in jeopardy, but I still find myself in shock at the latest chatter about their relationship.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Debby Isn't Wearing Her Wedding Ring In Recent Videos

Debby is posting on her TikTok lately, and 90 Day Fiancé fans can't help but notice she's not wearing her wedding ring. For many, that can often be a telltale sign that a marriage is in trouble, even if a divorce hasn't happened yet.

Now, this isn't my first rodeo when it comes to speculation with this franchise, so I feel the need to point out that Debby could easily slip her ring off before posting these videos. Maybe she thought to do it herself, or maybe a producer encouraged her to do so. These types of rumors only raise interest in storylines, so if it all turns out to be a sham and Mido is somewhere off-camera in the house, I wouldn't be surprised.

There's Rumors That Mido Is Back In Egypt, But I'm Skeptical

It's been repeated nonstop that Mido is back in Egypt, but after tracking the source to 90 Day Fiancé News and Memes and reading the information for myself, I don't buy it. The evidence cites Instagram photos of him in Egypt, which could've been taken months or even years before he came to the United States.

More On 90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 8 Has One Returning Couple I'm Shocked To See

Since then, we've seen Mido share a music video he directed in which he is clearly in the United States. There's also a recent Instagram post from mid-August, in which an independent film writer announced that Mido had joined the cast of her film, Divine Intervention. The location of that post is Baton Rouge, Louisiana, so I'm thinking he's not back in Egypt.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, this says nothing about the state of his relationship with Debby. In fact, I would fully believe they're at odds and possibly living apart. They've run hot and cold the entirety of their season thus far, but whatever is going on, I feel more or less convinced they're both still in Louisiana.

As for everything else, here's hoping we learn more about their relationship at the tell-all special. 90 Day Fiancé is still rolling strong on Sundays, but with The Other Way returning in its time slot in early October, I have to think we're just an episode or two away from the tell-all!