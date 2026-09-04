Fans Want Theo James As The Next Bond, Here’s His Latest Thoughts About The Rumors
Would the Gentleman actor ever play 007?
There are major movie franchises, and then there's the James Bond movies. Generations of moviegoers grew up watching 007's adventures on the big screen, and Daniel Craig's Bond movies reached their conclusion with No Time To Die. Ever since then fans have been wondering who might replace him, and Theo James is one popular choice online. And the White Lotus actor recently got honest about that ongoing chatter, and if he'd actually want to play the beloved MI6 agent.
What we know about Bond 26 is super limited, but Denis Villeneuve's involvement is encouraging. No Time To Die's ending killed off James, and the pressure is on to find the perfect replacement for Daniel Craig. In a recent interview from Extra TV's YouTube, James was asked about the fan casting of him as 007, saying:
He's not wrong. For years now folks have been betting on the odds of the next Bond replacement, with Theo James being just one of many British actors whose name has been thrown around online. Of course, the question is whether or not he'd actually be interested.
This conversation happened while James was promoting his role in The Gentlemen Season 2 (streaming with a Netflix subscription). He got honest about the toll that taking on such an iconic role would take, offering:
Points were made. While playing Bond is a dream for many actors, it comes with a huge responsibility. That includes lots of travel, new fame, and the physical toll of playing 007 in multiple movies. Just look at how many injuries Daniel Craig sustained during his time as the martini-drinking agent.
It sounds like the Divergent actor doesn't want the fame that comes with playing James, especially where his family is concerned. In some ways this echoes Theo James' previous Bond comments, where he said that the franchise probably wants something new that he can't bring to the character. So it looks like we should cross him off of fan cast lists.
Luckily for fans of James, he's rocking a tux and kicking ass as Edward "Eddie" Horniman in The Gentlemen. Season 2 just premiered as part of the 2026 TV schedule, so those who want to see him as James Bond can get their fix over on Netflix.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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