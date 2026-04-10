Cameron Diaz Admits To Kids Crying When They Find Out She's Princess Fiona In Shrek
Awkward!
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It’s been 25 years since the first Shrek movie, but the franchise is still incredibly popular, so much so that Shrek 5 is slated for release next year. The franchise’s continued to success has meant that despite semi-retirement, Cameron Diaz is still recognized as the voice of Princess Fiona from time to time, though it seems that doesn’t always go well.
Diaz, who appears with Keanu Reeves in the new movie Outcome, available with an Apple TV subscription, recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the topic of the upcoming Shrek sequel came up. The host asked the actress if her voice gets recognized, and she said it’s actually the parents who usually try to tell their kids who she is. Diaz explained…
While most people who be thrilled to meet Cameron Diaz, or the voice behind a favorite animated character, a young child meeting Princess Fiona is probably either incredibly overwhelming or utterly confusing. While even young kids certainly understand that animated characters are not “real,” that doesn’t mean they fully grasp the mechanics of the characters, so seeing somebody who looks like Cameron Diaz and being told that she’s Fiona might certainly cause some kids to break down.Article continues below
From the sound of things, this one story isn’t the only time that this, or something like it, has happened to Cameron Diaz. As a result, she apparently tries to get parents not to say anything in order to prevent any outbursts. She continued…
With Shrek 5 coming out, there will be a lot more people exposed to the voice of Fiona, which may, unfortunately, lead to more emotional breakdowns from small children. Although if kids are having trouble with the idea that Cameron Diaz is Fiona, I can’t imagine how kids react to finding out that the voice of Shrek looks like Mike Myers.
This is probably good information to have for the new members of the Shrek 5 cast. Zendaya will voice the daughter of Shrek and Fiona. Our favorite ogre couple will also have sons, so now there will be a whole family of characters to confuse children when they meet celebrities on the street.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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