Most Celebrity Kids Find Watching Their Parents On-Screen Awkward. Why Zoe Saldaña Is ‘Proud’ Her Kids Don't Watch Her Work

Because of her various roles, Zoe Saldaña currently sits atop the all-time list of high-grossing actors. Avatar, Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy are amongst some of Saldaña's best movies and, in the process of making so much money for studios, she's also amassed a strong fanbase. While the there are plenty who line up to watch the A-lister's work, he kids aren't so keen on checking any of it out. However, Saldaña is actually “proud” of the reason they avoid her body of work, and it's quite different from the awkward feelings that prompt other celebrity kids avoid their parents' work.

Thanks to her most recent flick, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which scored $1.490 billion worldwide at the box office, Saldaña nabbed Scarlett Johansson’s crown as the highest-grossing star of all time. During the Crossroads alum's interview with TIME, she got real about who in her family is her biggest fan and who avoids her blockbusters like the plague:

My husband is my helium. He’s always gassing me up, like, ‘You’re amazing, you’re beautiful.’ Meanwhile, his offspring can’t stand me. Don’t get me wrong, they’re proud of me. But they don’t watch anything I’m in. It’s the most humbling thing.

It's sweet hearing that Saldaña's husband, Marco Perego hypes her up and finds her to be both “amazing” and “beautiful” on and off camera. However, I find it funny that her 11-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio and 9-year-old son Zen Anton Hilario aren't exactly keen on sitting through a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie or an Avatar flick.

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Zoe Saldaña’s sons wouldn't be the first children of A-listers who don’t want to watch their parents’ flicks. For instance, Jennifer Garner’s kids stay away from her movies so that their view of their mom isn't distorted, and Jason Isaacs' kids won’t watch his stuff in order to keep from seeing their dad “have sex or murder people” on screen. As for Saldaña’s kids, their reasoning for not watching their mom's work is actually very precious:

[They] don't like violence, which I'm so proud of.

I can see where the kids are coming from. There’s no denying that a lot of Zoe Saldaña’s movies are violent. Whether she’s in motion-capture attire while fighting off Pandorian threats in the Avatar movies or slicing through intergalactic enemies as Gamora in the MCU film, she takes on quite a few combat-heavy roles. It seems Saldaña’s kids are already quite conscientious when it comes to violence, and I love that their mom admires them for sticking to that principle.

Also, even though the sons of the Pirates of the Caribbean alum may not watch her movies, they’re still proud of their dear mom and love her. During Saldaña’s TIME Magazine Zoom call, they had no problems interrupting their mom with requests for snacks and hugs. Yes, even an award-winning actress still needs to sweetly attend to her matronly duties when necessary.

So, given that Zoe Saldaña’s sons don't care for violence, I can't help but wonder if they'll still feel compelled to check out any of her non-action-heavy performances at some point. I mean, they're surely too young to see her Academy Award-winning performance in Emilia Pérez right now, but maybe they'll see that and some of the star's other smaller films at some point. We'll have to wait and see but, for now, I wouldn't expect to get any thoughts from the trio of boys about Marvel or Avatar.

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Speaking of which, check out Saldaña’s first two Avatar movies and her appearances as Gamora in the MCU flicks by streaming those with a Disney+ subscription.