As Alison Sweeney’s 14th Hannah Swensen Movie Hits Hallmark, I Had To Ask How Long She Sees The Series Lasting
Best Served Cold premieres May 16.
Alison Sweeney has become one of the most beloved actresses on Hallmark, starring in dozens of charming TV movies over the past decade-plus, from romances to the Countdown to Christmas to on-location getaways to places like Barcelona. Then, of course, there’s the popular Hannah Swensen Mystery films. With the 14th movie about the baker-turned-amateur sleuth set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule this weekend, I had to ask Sweeney how long she thinks this series will last.
Of all the genres Alison Sweeney has done for Hallmark, mysteries are her favorite. I guess that’s pretty obvious when you consider Best Served Cold: A Hannah Swensen Mystery — premiering on the Hallmark schedule this Saturday — is her 14th book-to-screen adaptation of Joanne Fluke’s novels. If you think that sounds like a lot, Sweeney would agree with you, as she told me:
There are around 30 books in Joanne Fluke’s series, so as it stands, Alison Sweeney is close to halfway through them in Hallmark adaptations. She told CinemaBlend she’s read almost all of the cozy mystery novels “cover-to-cover,” but does she see herself trying to complete the series on screen?
That would be a huge undertaking (and a ridiculous number of dead bodies for Hannah to encounter), but also a really amazing accomplishment. I’m sure the viewers wouldn’t have any complaints, either; they obviously love the movies, too, if Alison Sweeney has been able to make it this far into the books! It’s become a big part of what the actress does at Hallmark, and she’s even begun executive producing and writing some of the Hannah Swensen scripts.
That is the case for Best Served Cold, which sees Hannah trying to help Chad (Victor Webster) on a forgery case in which a key suspect winds up dead and the lead prosecutor goes missing. Anyone who’s been enjoying the slow burn of Hannah and Chad’s relationship will want to tune into this “legal beagle” (as Alison Sweeney called it) offering in the series.
Best Served Cold: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, May 16, on Hallmark Channel. It will be available to stream on Hallmark+ the next day. Hallmark’s streaming service is also where you can find Sweeney’s other 2026 releases — Romance at Hope Ranch (which co-stars Gabriel Hogan, another Hannah Swensen regular) and Sugar & Vice: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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