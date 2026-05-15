Fans Can't Stop, Won't Stop Debating The Batman Part II's Villain After Those Sneak Peeks
Who could it be?
Undoubtedly, when it comes to upcoming DC movies, there’s a ton of excitement about the sequel to The Batman starring Robert Pattinson after his take on the Caped Crusader became a quick favorite take on the hero. And after a long wait, production is finally kicking off ahead of its release date next year. Earlier this week, writer/director Matt Reeves shared a first look at what they’re working on, and fans have a lot of thoughts about one mysterious casting reveal.
On Wednesday, Reeves took to Twitter to introduce the cast of The Batman - Part II with a series of posts. It gave us our first look at who Scarlett Johansson is playing, along with official reveals that the likes of Sebastian Stan (who’s reportedly playing Harvey Dent), Brian Tyree Henry and Charles Dance are joining this time around. One particularly interesting casting update was the addition of German actor Sebastian Koch. A first look at the actor in character was posted, but fans have multiple ideas of who he could be playing. Check it out:
pic.twitter.com/qSOqv04JsYMay 14, 2026
Matt Reeves wrote “Locked and loaded for Gotham… Welcome” with a look at Koch dramatically putting down a gun. The comment section is full of theories about who the actor could be playing, with one being Mr. Freeze, as you can see in the post above. It doesn’t seem like anyone can fully agree on which character he’ll be playing, though. As another fan wrote:
I don’t see this, but there were a few people throwing out the idea that Koch could be playing Jeremiah Arkham, a supervillain in the Batman comics, who’s the head of Arkham Asylum. Here’s another popular idea coming out of Twitter:
For some reason, fans are convinced Koch’s going to play a mad scientist? Hugo Strange is a villain who’s obsessed with Batman and his identity, and he is one of the few foes of his who actually figured out it's Bruce Wayne. Having Hugo Strange in The Batman - Part II definitely would go with the tone of Matt Reeves’ movie, but I’m most inclined to believe the theory I’ve been seeing the most around this reveal. Check out all these comments:
“HARVEY BULLOCK IS THAT YOU?” - @nightswayness
“Idk who this is but i hope he is playing Harvey Bullock” - @Columned
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
“yeah with that caption it's gotta be bullock” - @AxelTalksFilm
“Sebastian Koch playing Harvey Bullock and Sebastian Stan playing Harvey Dent is just perfect” - @GothamChief
“Bullock? Perhaps a totally new character.” - @BATMANONFILM
Harvey Bullock is a GCPD officer who is a loyal, albeit cynical, ally to Commissioner Gordon. He’s often portrayed as a dirty cop who doesn’t trust Batman. This first look definitely gives those vibes, but we’ll have to wait and see to learn who Koch is actually playing.
Who knows, all of these could be totally wrong! But no matter what, I'm sure Matt Reeves has a good plan in place, and we'll get to see his vision brought to life when the movie hits theaters on October 1, 2027.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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