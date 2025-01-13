‘I Am Going To Protect Myself’: Lucy Liu Reflects On Confrontation With Bill Murray On Charlie’s Angels Set

Sometimes when actors work together they become lifelong friends. There have been more marriages than one can count that came about after two stars met on set. However, not every relationship between actors is wonderful, and some of them can get downright ugly. One of the most famous stories of actors clashing involves Lucy Liu and Bill Murray on the set of Charlie’s Angels.

According to most versions of the story, Bill Murray once insulted Lucy Liu’s acting ability when the two appeared in the first Charlie’s Angels film in 2000. Some versions of the story claim Liu took swings at Murray, at the very least it led to shouting and swearing. Liu was the least known of the three female leads, alongside Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, which might have put her in a position where it was harder for her to defend herself. But the actress tells The Guardian that it was never even a consideration to stay quiet. Liu explained…

I really didn’t think about it. I would have done that in any situation. I think when I sense something is not right, I am going to protect myself. It’s an innate thing to do if you feel there’s injustice, and I always feel that way.

According to Shaun Obanion, who was a production assistant on the film, the issues started when Bill Murray allegedly rewrote pages of the script, without even informing director McG or Drew Barrymore, who was also a producer of the film. When Lucy Liu called him out for his behavior, Murray insulted her for being a “TV” actress. In 2000 Lucy Liu was best known for her role in the ensemble of Ally McBeal.

Liu, who recently appeared in the Dwayne Johnson Christmas movie Red One, admits that if she were the sort of person who stayed quiet, her career likely would have been easier than it has been. However, as an Asian American actress has felt that her career has always had difficulties. Liu continued…

If I was, it would have been a much easier road. But because I’ve never been that person, we had to find a way. I think there has never been an easy road, for me and for us – and I say ‘us’, because I really think it’s a group effort.

Bill Murray has seen other accusations of bad behavior on set throughout his career. Geena Davis has also accused Murray of being inappropriate, though the Charlie’s Angels story may be the most widely known. While we may not have a clear view of the details, multiple sources, including co-star Drew Barrymore confirmed that the altercation took place and that Liu was more than willing and able to stand up for herself against the one who was arguably the biggest star on the set.