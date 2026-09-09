Be Still My Book-Loving Heart: Lego's Upcoming Book Nook Is My Happy Place
I want to climb into this Lego set.
Every once in a while, I foolishly try to convince myself that I have all of the Lego sets I need right now... and then Lego announces something that turns my eyes into hearts. I've already spoken about my appreciation for the book nook sets that Lego has released, so it's almost as though they're teasing me here with their upcoming set. Not only is this one perfect for a bookshelf, but it's also perfect if, like me, the bookstore is your happy place.
Lego Icons' Bookstore: Book Nook set is recommended for people 18+ and comes with 1690 pieces, including an author and reader minifigure. It retails for $149.99 and will be available for sale on October 1, 2026.
As it's a Book Nook, the set can be displayed open (above) or folded closed like a book (below).
As is the case with all of my favorite Lego sets, it's all about the details with this one. As a book lover, I'm naturally in love with all of the books on the shelves, but I also love the posters on display. It looks like there's a nod to Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea on one of the posters in front of the cafe. And maybe the Three Musketeers up on the second floor. I also spotted what appears to be Lego's version of Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man on the wall.
I also love that there's a little cafe, as it reminds me of Barnes & Noble. Of course, if this set were trying to be B&N, there'd surely be a section dedicated to Lego sets amidst the books. Beyond the cafe, everything else about this set evokes the charm of a cozy independent bookstore, and I love that. The only thing that's likely missing here is that amazing book smell.
While it's Brickville Books on the inside, folded closed, it looks like the outside appears to be a book cover, which should make it feel right at home amidst your home library. I honestly love the look of it so much, but it also makes me wish for a big Lego library set. There could be a little book elevator and a book drop, tables for people to read and study, a children's section, a little computer station and some repurposed card catalogs. I'm in full Lego daydream mode now.
In the meantime, I'm undoubtedly adding this one to my wishlist (it retails for $149.99 and will be available for sale on October 1, 2026), along with the Lego Harry Potter Book Nook: Dumbledore's Office set, which I still have my eye on. It looks like a really fun build. This new Book Nook is one of many new arrivals for Lego this year. Project Hail Mary fans have the opportunity to build their own Lego version of Ryland Grace's ship, while Harry Potter fans have some exciting new options, including the new Ministry of Magic set and the mini Hogwarts set.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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