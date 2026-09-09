Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Two Icons Launched One Final Play That Could Ensure Their Safety This Week

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 9th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The Icons were on the ropes during much of Barrett Pfeiffer's Head of Household reign, and once it was clear from the veto that one would be leaving, there was frustration amongst them. Now that they've had time to lick their wounds, however, two Icons made a big play that will ensure at least one of them survives this week of Big Brother over the others.

I recently wrote that I thought Yash Patel had the best chance of winning, and after watching Big Brother online last night, I'm even more sure of that. He and Taylor Brown made a deal with the Devil, so to speak, or maybe it's more appropriate to say the "Deevil."

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(Image credit: CBS)

Dee And Angela Proposed An Alliance With Taylor And Yash

With the house hellbent on getting out an Icon this week, it was bold of Dee Valladares to propose an alliance with Yash and Taylor, but she had what it took to sweeten the deal. Essentially, Dee wants to align with the duo and bring Angela Murray along for the ride, which gives them a numbers advantage over Barrett, Melody Morris, and Drew Campbell.

Basically, if Dee wins the BB Blockbuster, she'll vote with Yash and Taylor to evict Rick Devens, and Angela will do the same if Dee is on the block. Devens winning the Blockbuster kind of ruins this plan but, as it stands, they technically have better odds of pulling it off than not.

(Image credit: CBS)

What Happens If Devens Wins The BB Blockbuster?

The ideal scenario for all parties in this is that Devens is up for eviction. In the case that he's not, however, and wins the Blockbuster, Dee has gotten assurance from Yash and Taylor they would save her over Angela. That also seems like it'd be the case with Devens, as he has a much better relationship with his Survivor buddy than he ever did with Angela.

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Whether Devens would be as willing to work with Yash and Taylor and Dee over Barrett, Drew, and Melody is unclear. I think everyone understands at this stage that it's all about survival, and it's all going to come down to who wins the HOH this coming Thursday.

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For now, it feels like Barrett is the popular eviction target for nearly everyone but Melody, and she hasn't won anything all season. That said, I can't imagine anyone would feel comfortable leaving both Dee and Devens in the game together, so I could see plans switching if that does end up happening. They both clearly want to win Big Brother and, so far, they're doing all the right things to make that happen.

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays but, with football returning, be on the lookout for timing changes for when to tune in. We'll see if this alliance holds throughout the week, or if Yash and Taylor learn the hard way why you don't align with Dee.