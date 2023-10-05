Carmen Electra Is Shouting Out All The Ladies Dressing Up In Her Famous Scary Movie Look For Halloween, And Some Of The Cosplay Is A+

When it comes to iconic 2000s movie moments , especially in the comedy-horror genre, few scenes are more memorable than Carmen Electra's striking appearance in the cult classic Scary Movie . As Drew Decker, the stunning actress parodied the infamous opening scene from Scream featuring Drew Barrymore. Electra's character meets a hilarious, albeit gruesome fate as she strips down to a simple white bra and panties combo, which apparently has become a classic Halloween costume in its own right. This year, the pop culture icon is giving a shoutout to all the ladies paying homage to her unforgettable Scary Movie look, and it's safe to say that some of the cosplay efforts have earned an A+.

Two decades after the hilarious spoof movie hit theaters, her fans are paying tribute to her legendary look in a big way. The Tripping the Rift alum recently took to Instagram to celebrate the creative costume choices inspired by her look. In the post, she encouraged fans to tag her and hashtag #carmween if they dressed up as her for Halloween, and added, "can't wait to see ur looks!" Check out Electra's Instagram post below featuring a collage of eye-catching individuals who've transformed into Drew for Halloween.

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) A photo posted by on

That’s getting into the holiday spirit!

It may be over 20 years since Scary Movie was unleashed on the public, but the 51-year-old star doesn’t look like she has aged a day since her Baywatch days . As recently as May, she rocked a gravity-defying remarkably tiny bikini . She gained considerable attention when she unveiled her OnlyFans , featuring an image of herself in a two-piece. The '90s star also teamed up with fellow Gen-X'er Jenny McCarthy, donning black bikinis and trying out hot summer trends as they washed a car; sending the internet into an absolute frenzy.

The Epic Movie alum has firmly established herself as a notable voice of swimwear fashion. If there's anyone qualified to appraise the best Drew cosplayers, it would undoubtedly be her.

As Halloween approaches, it's the perfect time to celebrate the timeless allure of Carmen Electra and her Scary Movie character. The legacy of Drew Decker lives on thanks to dedicated fans and the former reality star’s infectious enthusiasm. Whether you're a diehard fan of comedy and horror movies , or simply seeking an exceptional Halloween costume idea, this acknowledgment from the Meet the Spartans star is a delightful treat for the Spooky Season. So, if you plan to rock the white bra look this All Hallows’ Eve, rest assured that Carmen Electra eagerly anticipates your electrifying interpretations.