Carmen Electra Wore An Itsy Bitsy, Teenie Weenie Bikini, But Seriously How Does It Stay On?

Carmen Electra knows her way around a swimsuit. The TV actress notably appeared in Baywatch in the iconic red suit, of course, but in more recent years she’s made bikini posts a staple of her social media branding. Recently she kicked off summer with a bright pink suit that was notable for its color, but also for seemingly defying the laws of physics. Honestly, how does it stay on?

The bikini in question was strapless. Sure, normally just throwing on a strapless number might not be so notable, but unlike a lot of other two pieces, this look had literally no support. In fact, what made the swimsuit so fashion forward was the fact that it featured just one thin strap of cloth around her bust.

It’s a bold move to wear something with that little wiggle room, but Electra, 51, was wearing the look with confidence. More credit to her, because I think most of us would be worried about something slipping.

The good news is even if the bikini looked like it was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, Electra seemed to have been in a private setting during her recent visit to Palm Springs. She presumably had full control over the photoshoot situation and was able to take some perfectly positioned photos that kept that pink bikini top snugly fitted. I still think it's a bit of a miracle that it stayed on, but it certainly gives the picture that extra wow factor.

Again, I don’t know if I’d be bold enough to try this look, even in the comfort of my own home, but the occasional “how does it stay up?” outfit can be fun. Other celebrities are also into this; Kim Kardashian’s shared a few gravity-defying dresses in her day, for example. I mean, seriously, there was one thirst trap in which the social media queen even captioned one barely-there outfit, “It’s not for you to understand. ” (Sidebar: Carmen Electra once wrestled Kim in The Disaster Movie, so they have another thing in common, as well.)

Similarly, Karen Gillan wore a dress that had fans questioning gravity more recently, though in her case, there seems to have been some carefully placed fabric helping her out. That’s definitely not the situation with this pink bikini at all.