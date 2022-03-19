Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Got Married This Week, And Her Dress Has A Connection To Her Mother

Celebrity weddings are usually a glamorous affair, and Billie Lourd’s recent nuptials are no exception to that rule. But while her beachside vows were certainly romantic, she also found a sweet way to personalize her wedding dress and honor Carrie Fisher on her big day.

When the Star Wars alum and Disneyland aficionado married Austen Rydell on Saturday, March 12, she looked stunning in a custom Rodarte gown. She happily showed off photos from the big day on her Instagram account in multiple posts – and in one, she made sure to shout out the team that helped make her dream wedding dress a reality. Take a look at the gorgeous photos here:

While the Rodarte gown itself is undeniably breathtaking on an aesthetic level, Billie Lourd’s decision to enlist Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s help to design it carried a special meaning. She told Vogue that she discovered the designers in 2014 after they interviewed Carrie Fisher. Lourd said she’s not only a fan of their work, but she felt a “strong connection” to them because of their link to her mother.

It’s not a surprise that Billie Lourd found a special way to carry her mom with her down the aisle – she has consistently honored her throughout the years since her death in 2016. She helped keep Carrie Fisher’s Star Wars legacy alive by standing in for her in a key Rise of Skywalker scene. And when she threw out the first pitch at the Dodger’s Star Wars night in 2018, she donned a Leia-esque hairstyle for the occasion.

The actress has also been open about the profound impact her mother had on her life, some of which has become more meaningful after she became a mom herself. Last year, she shared the good and bad life lessons she learned about navigating her career and parenting. And she’s already making sure that the When Harry Met Sally... alum's impact lives on in her family – she commemorated last year’s May the Fourth by sharing a photo of her young son watching his grandmother in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Even though it’s been more than five years since Carrie Fisher left us, Billie Lourd has admitted that she still struggles to define the grief she feels at her loss. It can’t have been easy to experience such a major life moment without her mother by her side, so it’s extra heartwarming to know she was able to find some connection to her on the big day.