Channing Tatum Joined A Magic Mike Live Show, And Fans Are Living For The Video Of His Performance

One of Channing Tatum’s best movies that makes the crowd swoon is the Magic Mike films. Based on Tatum’s early experiences as a male stripper in Tampa, Florida, the dramedy focuses on the highs and lows of the male stripping world where the hips are thrusting and the audience is drooling. During a Magic Mike Live show, the Step Up actor took to the stage with the rest of the dancers and fans living for his performance's video.

The Magic Mike trilogy ended in 2023 with the steamier and sexier than ever third movie Last Dance winning the weekend box office for a satisfying conclusion. But if you thought the male stripping you saw in the movies was over, watch this Magic Mike Live show that the fans couldn’t get enough of. See if you can spot the famous celebrity joining in on the fun live at the Sahara Las Vegas in his Instagram video below:

Who is that standing in the middle of the sweaty, shirtless dancers? That would be Channing Tatum who originated the role in Steven Soderbergh’s standout movies . The fully-clothed actor (sorry to disappoint) took to the stage to show a raved audience he’s still got the moves.

The fans were screaming in excitement getting to see Channing Tatum strut his stuff. If you thought the loud screams were enough to show fans were having a great time, check out the comments below that prove audiences were living for the Magic Mike Live show video:

Based on the praiseworthy fan reaction, it looks like Channing Tatum’s appearance at the Magic Mike Live show was truly the icing on the cake of an already sexy night. Not only has Tatum starred in and co-produced the Magic Mike movies, but he’s also the creative brains behind the Magic Mike Live shows. These male stripping shows were first brought to Las Vegas in 2017 at the then-Hard Rock Hotel with the Dear John star being the director and co-producer.

Now, MML has a permanent place at Sahara Las Vegas with the venue specifically designed for the steamy shows. As Tatum co-created and collaborated with choreographer Alison Faulk for the spectacular performance you just saw, it’s clear you can’t take Magic Mike out of the Magic Mike star.

After Channing Tatum joined one of the MML shows, fans were all over the video of seeing him show off his moves among the rest of the male strippers. If you want to relive the Magic Mike glory days, you can see Magic Mike XXL on your Netflix subscription and Magic Mike’s Last Dance on your Max subscription .