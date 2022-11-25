Magic Mike’s Last Dance Looks Steamier And Sexier Than Ever. How The Channing Tatum Movie Will Up The Ante

It’s been almost a decade since Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh introduced filmgoers to the enchanting and dramatic world of professional male stripping. 2012’s Magic Mike was the brainchild of the actor, and based mainly on his time as a dancer before making it big in Hollywood. Although the director didn’t return for the second film, Magic Mike XXL , Soderbergh is back at the helm for the third and what’s being billed as the final film in the franchise. The filmmaker is now giving audiences a tease for what they can expect when Mike makes his shirtless return to cinemas -- mainly, a more significant, steamier, and sexier film than the previous two Mike entries.

Warner Bros’ first trailer for the third Magic Mike film teases an epic end to the trilogy, and it’s as steamy as you would expect based on Soderbergh’s comments. Magic Mike’s Last Dance sees Channing Tatum make his steamy and wet return, but this time he’s joined by series newcomer, the talented and age-defying Salma Hayek .

While speaking to Empire , Soderbergh revealed that what he was most focused on in this final act of the series was what made the first movie so successful in the first place: the dancing. The director says he and his team wanted to “blow” the dancing up bigger than in the previous two films. Magic Mike's Last Dance begins with a dance number and culminates in a 30-plus minute dance finale, which would explain the film’s star describing the third film as “the Superbowl of dancing. ” Soderbergh told Empire:

We wanted to blow the dancing up in a big way. We have this dance number with Channing and Salma [Hayek] right up front. And then the last 30-plus minutes of the movie are just this giant dance sequence.

A 30-minute dance sequence sounds intense but should excite Magic Mike and dance fans. While details surrounding Magic Mike’s Last Dance are still somewhat sparse, what we know about the third film is that its development and Soderbergh’s return to the franchise were both inspired by The Magic Mike Live Show . Perhaps the extended last-act dance sequence is the attempt by the filmmakers to translate the energy of the Vegas show to the big screen. Not to mention, end the series with an unforgettable bang of a finale.

The first two Magic Mike films were all-around box office hits, making a combined $285.6 million worldwide from budgets of $7 million and $14.8 million, respectively. I’m guessing there’s more than a strong chance Last Dance will enjoy similar commercial success when it’s released on February 10, 2023 (a.k.a. Super Bowl weekend). Just in time for couples to experience Mike’s final sexy outing for Valentine’s Day.