Channing Tatum Is Posting His Paintings, And His Famous Friends Are Showing Their Love

is a man of many talents. Many know by now that he’s a really good actor , who’s also light on his feet. But apparently, the Magic Mike star is quite the skilled painter and seems to enjoy creating art. As of late though, the A-lister has actually posting his works to social media. And some of his famous friends have nothing but positive things to say about them.

Since breaking through the Hollywood gate via his starring role in 2006's Step Up, Channing Tatum has been a very busy man. On top of his film projects, he's also a loving father to his daughter, Everly who was born in 2013 . As revealed by his recent Instagram posts, the 43-year-old actor has been trying to get more in touch with his artistic side as well by dabbling into some very impressive paintings. Take a look at one of his beautiful works down below:

What I love the most about Channing Tatum’s painting is that, according to his caption, he didn’t look at anything for reference. This wasn’t created using a live model who posed for him and wasn't inspired by a photo he looked at. The Vow star just dove right in and let his hands and imagination do the work. A lot of his followers seem to love it as well, with a number of users appreciating the fact that he opted to craft an image of a Black woman and use accurate shading. I'm definitely moved by his work, and I'm not the only one. He also received some sweet shoutouts from Creed’s Tessa Thompson and Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul:

Tessa Thompson : Love this one, Chan

: Love this one, Chan Aaron Paul: Beautiful my friend.

It's always sweet when stars openly support their peers' endeavors, and I'm sure Channing Tatum appreciated the support. The Foxcatcher actor also dropped a look at another great display. The second image he shared showed a woman pouring water on herself, and you can take a look at the fascinating photo down below:

The positive praises kept on coming from more notable names. Comments poured in from Mission: Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan as well as mixed martial artist Josh Thomson. Canadian director Cole Walliser also shared his praises:

Michelle Monoghan : Epic dude. Keep at it.

: Epic dude. Keep at it. Cole Walliser : 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 considering I can’t even draw a profile stick figure, I am impressed.

: 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 considering I can’t even draw a profile stick figure, I am impressed. Josh Thomson: Nice my guy! 👏

Aside from his brilliant artwork, Channing Tatum has shown his many other skills time and time again. Tatum's best movies like Logan Lucky, Foxcatcher, and the Jump Street series have already shown his firm acting chops. We also know he’s got dance moves, thanks to his roles in the Step Up and Magic Mike series. The rom-com/action star even wrote a children’s book that will eventually get film treatment called The One and Only Sparkella, which is dedicated to his daughter. Tatum also said in his Instagram post that he was inspired to paint as a means of not watching a movie he doesn't like, which his daughter put on. So it sort of sounds like he can thank his little girl for the hobby and by extension, the praise from his fellow performers.