Channing Tatum's Children's Book Is Getting A Movie And He Donned A Tutu To Celebrate

Being a father, especially to a little girl, can really open up your heart in ways you never expected. It gives you the opportunity to let go of that tough-guy bravado sometimes and let out that heartwarming side of you. When actor Channing Tatum is not busy getting ripped for his new movies, he’s busy being a loving father to his daughter, Everly, as well as his new role as a children’s author. Not only can Tatum’s new children’s book be read on paper, but will soon be getting a movie treatment. And what better way for the 21 Jump Street actor to celebrate than by donning a tutu!

It’s always nice to see a man get in touch with his feminine side. That’s what Channing Tatum did as he announced on Instagram a special announcement about his new children’s book The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan. But first off, we cannot ignore the way the White House Down actor has chosen to celebrate by wearing a bright multi-colored sparkly tutu with a glitter headband to match. He’s holding up his brand-new book in the background of a palace he seemingly made for the occasion.

Based on Channing Tatum’s post, he could not be more proud of the latest update of his newest book- The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan will become a live-action movie! Screenwriter Pamela Ribon will be adapting it who has written for successful animated films like Ralph Breaks the Internet, Smurfs: The Lost Village, and Moana. The first Sparkella book was written by Tatum during a productive time in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic and was the first book he ever wrote. While many people during the quarantine were probably binge-watching more than they should or sleeping in, this guy tapped into his children’s story writing potential. It’s very inspirational.

The first of the series, The One and Only Sparkella, was to promote self-expression in young girls. A girl named Ella gets made fun of at school for enjoying sparkly things only for the relationship with her father to inspire her to be herself. The newest addition of the series, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, is about Sparkella’s first sleepover with a new friend and the struggles of building a castle fit for the two princesses. So that would explain the kingdom Channing Tatum built in his Instagram post.

The book was dedicated to his daughter, Everly, who he described in his book's dedication as “the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known” and his “greatest teacher.” Everly was born in 2013 to him and his ex-wife and Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan. The birth of Everly was apparently a very emotional experience for Channing Tatum as he claimed he cried about four times after the birth and gave him a newfound appreciation towards women and childbirth. Children’s books like the ones Channing Tatum wrote can be an inspiration to daughters and their fathers in increasing the bond between them and raising your kids to be the people they truly are. So, that can mean some tears and hugs from fathers and young daughters everywhere are to be expected once they see the new film adaptation.