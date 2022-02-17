Channing Tatum's Dog Reviews Are Online, Read What Critics Are Saying About The Movie
How did the critics like Channing Tatum's Dog?
It’s a busy time for Channing Tatum, who not only has two big movie releases coming out just a few weeks apart, but is now developing another Magic Mike sequel. We still have a little while to wait for The Lost City with Sandra Bullock, which is coming in March, but this week the actor is premiering his directorial debut with co-writer Reid Carolin, the animal-centric dramedy Dog . Critics have had the opportunity to screen the movie, and their reviews are in.
The trailer for Dog looks like a solid blend of comedy and drama, as Channing Tatum’s Briggs is an Army Ranger escorting a military dog to its handler’s funeral. It appears there is definitely a good bit of fun to be had between Tatum and the dog, but let’s take a look at what critics think of that humor and how it works alongside the more serious themes, most notably PTSD and its effect on veterans and their military animals.
Peter DeBruge of Variety applauds the movie for tackling PTSD and the effects of war, both physical and psychological, when it seemingly could have left that out and made a cute movie about Channing Tatum and the dog. In the end, Dog, like its star, is a crowd-pleaser. He writes,
A.O. Scott of The New York Times says both Briggs and the canine companion Lulu lacks a certain depth, but that actually helps keep Dog, with its themes of trauma, grief and ultimately healing prevented from overwhelming the audience:
While some critics think Dog works, in spite of its shortcomings, others feel there are holes in the script. Benjamin Lee of The Guardian rates the movie 2 stars out of 5, saying the race-to-the-finish-line ending leaves viewers wanting. The review says,
David Ehrlich of IndieWire thinks the movie is a little off-balance — the nice stuff is a little tense, the tense stuff is a little nice — but he thinks ultimately it works. He grades Dog a B, writing,
If you're expecting Channing Tatum on a road trip with a dog, you might be in for more of an emotional punch than you're prepared for, but if this sounds like a film you'd like to check out, you don't have to wait long.
Dog hits theaters Friday, February 18. Be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are coming soon.
