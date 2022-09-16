Channing Tatum's Magic Mike 3 Finally Has A Release Date, And There's More Exciting News

It’s been seven years since Magic Mike XXL came out, and for a long time it seemed as though the Magic Mike saga would be a two-picture affair (although there was a Magic Mike musical that premiered in 2018). Then in November 2021, it was announced that Magic Mike 3, a.k.a. Magic Mike’s Last Dance, was on the way, though until today, we had no idea when it was coming out. Good news, that mystery has finally been solved, and there’s more exciting news concerning the Channing Tatum-led threequel that will feature a “crazy” opening.

First, Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be released on February 10, 2023, a.k.a. Super Bowl weekend, meaning that this is the mysterious “Untitled WB Event Film” that Warner Bros. slotted in late August. Which brings us to the next piece of news: although Magic Mike’s Last Dance had originally been intended to be released exclusively to HBO Max subscribers, Deadline reports that the threequel will now be released theatrically. As such, it’ll share its opening weekend with It’s All Coming Back on the 2023 movies schedule.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance shifting to a theatrical release shouldn’t be surprising for those who’ve been following along with what’s been going on at Warner Bros. Discovery lately. Under the directive of CEO David Zaslav, the company is prioritizing theatrical releases over streaming exclusives, which is one of the reasons Batgirl was scrapped, as it was decided not to pour money into the DC movie to make it big screen-ready. Magic Mike’s Last Dance, on the other hand, was deemed worthy enough to play in theaters, and Deadline also mentioned that there will be a window between its time in theaters and being thrown onto HBO Max, with the PVOD release sandwiched in between.

Considering that the first two Magic Mike movies made a combined $285.6 million worldwide off the respective budgets of $7 million and $14.8 million, there’s a strong chance Magic Mike’s Last Dance will enjoy similar commercial success in five months. This is also yet another Channing Tatum movie opening around Valentine’s Day, which was done earlier this year with Dog, the comedy drama road film that pulled in $85 million worldwide.

Specific plot details surrounding Magic Mike’s Last Dance, but just like with the first two movies, it will follow along with Channing Tatum’s title character, one of the most talented strippers in the business. So far Tatum is the only actor from the first two movies confirmed the threequel, with the rest of the cast including Salma Hayek (who stepped in after Thandiwe Newton exited the production), Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Steven Soderberg, director of the first Magic Mike movie, resumed his helming duties for Last Dance, and XXL director Gregory Jabobs produces alongside Reid Carolin (who wrote the script), Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

Once again, you’ll be able to catch Magic Mike’s Last Dance in theaters on February 10, 2023, and there are reportedly “events planned” in conjunction with the release. In addition to Dog, this year has also seen Channing Tatum appear in The Lost City and Bullet Train.