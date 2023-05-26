Chloe Bailey Supported Halle’s Big Little Mermaid Moment, Then Donned A Gold Bikini And Took A Much-Needed Vacation Herself

Halle Bailey has been having a whirlwind last few weeks. The press tour for The Little Mermaid has been huge, and her sister Chloe has even been on the red carpet to lend support. Now, however, the movie is out and the press is over, and Chloe, at least, is taking a much needed break. Somewhat fittingly, her vacation involves lots and lots of water.

Chloe Bailey is calling her vacation her “eat, pray, love” moment. I’d actually probably say it is her “Part of your world” moment, as scrolling through her vacation post she’s certainly proving “legs are required for jumping, dancing.” Her sister seems to appreciate the movie reference, though. After Bailey posted a look at her tropical vacation, her Little Mermaid star sister responded, “so beautiful!!!” I'm loving how much the two support one another.

While it’s Halle that’s seemingly been the busiest bee in recent weeks, Chloe’s been in the thick of it too. She too had a major promotion earlier this year, and it didn't always go so smoothly, as she faced backlash for sex scenes in Swarm. Amidst the acting work, she also released her debut album in March and did a bunch of tour dates in April and May, and while those went off well, the singer noted it wasn’t without major effort, revealing in an Instagram post, “There was definitely enough blood, sweat and tears to fill a swimming pool, but you all made it so worth while.”

Then, after all that, she hopped over to support Halle at The Little Mermaid premiere. It seems it was high time for a break, and Bailey looks like she's living it up in these vacation posts.

Meanwhile, her sister Halle Bailey has had a whirlwind of a year, going full princess in sheer gowns and even dealing with major press lines for the major Disney role, which saw her representing as a Black princess and role model for young women everywhere. (Also, in one amusing viral moment, she was even asked if she’d prefer to eat Flounder or Sebastian .) The press tour for that just wrapped, and perhaps the other Bailey sister will be the next to enjoy the water as well, before she hops into promotion for The Color Purple ahead of its upcoming 2023 release .

In general, it’s clear the two sisters keep busy, and I’m expecting them both to continue their epic runs into next year. We’ll be sure to keep you posted regarding what they have planned next, whether or whether not it’s a vacation.