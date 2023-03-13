Halle Bailey Goes Full Princess On Oscars Red Carpet In Gorgeous Sheer Gown

Halle Bailey proved she is a modern-day princess on the red carpet of the 2023 Oscars. As this year’s Academy Awards nominees , presenters, and guests walked the red carpet The Little Mermaid herself showed up in a gorgeous sheer Tiffany blue gown that Ariel would be proud of.

Sheer dresses have been having a moment over the last year, and Halle Bailey made the trend her own with a Dolce & Gabbana gown which is not only on trend, but it also alluded to the singer/actress’ future as a Disney princess.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dress is made of Tiffany blue tule. The top is a strapless sheer corset top that transitions into a ball gown-like tule skirt. Bailey wore a pair of blue shorts that matches the dress, and the tule flows beautifully.

Along with the dress, Bailey rocked a diamond necklace and wore her hair up to really give the gown its moment to shine.

Not only do we love Bialey’s gown, but she’s also living her dream in this princess-inspired look, as The Little Mermaid star told E! News :

I was really excited to wear this beautiful dress to go into the fairytale world and give them a princess for one day, so I'm loving it.

I’m loving it too! Bailey living her princess dreams while mixing the classic style with a modern trend. Like the singer, many other celebs have rocked sheer gowns and bold colors on lots of carpets over the last year.

One of the actors who has made the sheer look one of her signatures is Florence Pugh. The Don’t Worry Darling star went viral for her hot pink free-the-nipple Valentino gown last summer, and she’s been evolving and rocking the look ever since. Most recently, she wore a sheer jeweled skirt and thong . Along with Pugh and Bailey, actresses like Allison Janney, Megan Fox and Sarah Michelle Gellar have also rocked sheer gowns .

Not only did Bailey gush about her dress, she was also thrilled about The Little Mermaid’s trailer premiere. She talked about her excitement for the trailer and the movie’s music saying:

I was just really excited to sing the original songs that I loved so much. And the new ones I think people will just embrace and really love and I hope they do. But I cannot wait for people to see a sneak peek of something tonight.

The first full look at the Disney musical is expected to happen during the telecast, and it’s been highly anticipated for a long time.

To see Halle Bailey’s gorgeous gown as well as The Little Mermaid’s first trailer make sure you stream the 2023 Academy Awards . On top of seeing the actress’ princess-inspired gown, make sure to tune in to see who takes home the biggest awards of the night.