Holy Look Alike, Batman! Chris Hemsworth And Brother Liam Are Twinning In Their Dad’s Birthday Post

There's nothing like a bit of quality time with family and, given their busy schedules, a number of A-list celebrities are sure to appreciate it. Hot off his Extraction 2 success, Chris Hemsworth took a break from his business affairs to share some sweet moments from his dad’s recent birthday. And holy look alike, Batman, the Thor actor and brother Liam Hemsworth were totally twinning at the party, which was captured in a social media post.

The Hemsworth brothers are sons to Craig Hemsworth, who has made a living as a social services counselor in their home of Melbourne, Australia. Chris let everyone know his dad, who he called the “greatest man” he knows, just celebrated another year around the sun. And in the post he shared, he provided a good look at his and Liam's twin moment. Check it out yourself in the Instagram update below:

As you can see best in the first photo, both Liam and Chris Hemsworth rocked white tees and swim shorts, paired with baseball caps and sunnies. One has to wonder if they planned this matching brothers' moment or if they were just on the same wavelength while getting ready for their dad’s birthday bash. What’s even better is the final slide, which looks to be a throwback photo where Liam and Chris are once again matching in white tees and necklaces. Is this a secret Hemsworth tradition, or what?

The pair of actors are seven years apart (and reportedly the exact same height ), with Liam being the youngest and the oldest of the group being 42-year-old fellow actor Luke Hemsworth, who is three years older than Chris. It’s great to see the Hemsworth family all together for a lovely occasion, and you can definitely spot the resemblance to Papa Hemsworth! In addition to the major fashion coincidence, Chris called his dad his hero, mentor and inspiration, which is just so sweet.

Chris Hemsworth was the first of his brothers to get into showbiz, starting in the world of Australian television in the early ‘00s before landing a place on Dancing with the Stars Australia. Things really started heating up for Chris when he was cast in 2009’s Star Trek before nabbing the role of Thor.

Liam Hemsworth has a somewhat similar journey, between his start in Australian TV before getting cast in The Expendables and auditioning for the role of Thor himself . Hemsworth also became a bit of a heartthrob early in his career, due to his role in The Last Song with Miley Cyrus and his turn as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games movies.