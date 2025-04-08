‘I Was Feeling A Lot Of Things.’ Glen Powell Sweetly Comments On The Viral Video Of Him Getting Emotional At His Sisters’ Wedding
What a wholesome moment!
We know Glen Powell is very close to his family. His parents have cameos in his movies, and they troll him at premieres. Plus, the actor always speaks very highly about his mom and dad as well as his siblings. However, the family moment that takes the cake has to be the Twisters star’s reaction to his sister on her wedding day and his sweet comments about it.
Notably, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney made headlines at Leslie Powell's wedding for being seen together, and his mom quickly shut that rumor down. However, this wholesome moment of the actor seeing his sister in her wedding dress went viral (you can see the video below) as well and got its own big conversation online. So, ET asked him about it, and he made all of this even sweeter, saying:
Powell continued to gush about his family, and his siblings specifically. He noted that on the whole, it’s a big time for him and his sisters, explaining that as Leslie got married, his older sibling Lauren is about to have more kids, saying:
Truly, this is sibling goals right here! Also, while I already adored Glen Powell and his career, now I’m even more of a fan after seeing this peek into his personal life.
Now, I want you to take a look at this Instagram video posted by Leslie Powell and the wedding videographer Bradley Toms and try not to choke up:
In the clip, which appears to be the bride’s first look with her family and now-husband, you can see Leslie crying. Glen enters the frame, and he is seemingly trying to hold back tears while smiling from ear to ear. However, the waterworks did eventually come for both of them…talk about the cutest thing ever!
Overall, I love this for Glen and the Powells. They really all seem to be thriving right now. Their family is growing by way of weddings and babies, which is great for them personally. Meanwhile, the actor who is considered one of the internet’s boyfriends is also thriving professionally.
Case in point, when Glen Powell was at CinemaCon just last week promoting the release of Running Man, a remake that is set to premiere later on the 2025 movie schedule. He’s also working on the show Chad Powers. So, he’s got a big year ahead.
Thankfully, he also has time to celebrate his family, too, as we got to see in this wholesome video of him and his sister at her wedding!
