Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Went On A Ski Trip With Matt Damon And His Wife, And It Looks Absolutely Delightful

In just about any of Chris Hemsworth's best movies , one can see his adventurous side. However, it also seems to be on full display whenever he's on vacation with his family. One of his latest vacays involved his brother Liam and saw the Hemsworths seemingly having a blast while going camping back in October. To welcome the new year, the Thor actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, went on a family ski trip with none other than Matt Damon and his spouse. And I’ve got to say, based on the photos, that ski trip looks delightful!

A few days into the year 2024, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky certainly decided to kick the new year off right. The actress took to her Instagram , where she posted photos of her and her family taking in their snowy surroundings amid the ski trip with Matt Damon, his wife, Luciana Bozán Barroso, and many more. Take a look at the lovely vacation photos down below:

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapataky) A photo posted by on

When looking at these pics, it's easy for many to become envious and wish that they could've tagged along. Still, it's hard not to smile seeing Elsa Pataky, her hubby and others have a great time on the trip. They’re all smiles with their ski equipment and winter attire and appear ready to take on the slopes with their children.

It's also sweet that the Australia-based brood also got to spend the occasion with the Damons. It also looks like they all spent New Years Eve together as well, with a group photo showing Luciana, Elsa, and other women cheering during the night with fireworks in the background. Aside from that, I'm also caught up on the last picture, which shows a breathtaking view of the snowy mountains and the ski resort as the snow sticks to the roof. Seriously, how could you not wish you were there?

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth’s families truly are the best of friends. Damon met up with Hemsworth in the Land Down Under and took a photo with the Aussie and their Thor director, Taika Waititi. At the time, Damon was either at his friend's native Australian land to shoot his cameo in Love and Thunder or just to hang out. Also, according to People , the two families have been known for their get-togethers, which tend to happen at Hemsworths in Australia or in other locales. They’ve also all gone on vacation to Costa Rica together.

Elsa Pataky said, in 2018, that the two families met through mutual friends and have been inseparable ever since. She and Luciana Bozán Barroso are also great friends, having bonded through motherhood and their shared Spanish heritage. Plus, you can’t ignore both families’ mutual sense of adventure. Apparently, when you put these two families together, you’re in for a lot of fun, laughter and memories.