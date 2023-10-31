Chris Hemsworth And His Family Went On Another Vacation, And The Sweet Video He Shared Includes A Liam Hemsworth Cameo

If there's one single trait that were to define Chris Hemsworth, it would be his adventurous spirit. Fans have seen that on display through Hemsworth's best movies , as he's played an Avenger and participated in gunfights while reteaming with the Russo Brothers for Netflix’s Extraction series. Of course, when he's not working on massive films, you can usually find him spending time with his family, as they take vacations often. They recently went on yet another outing, and the sweet video Hemsworth shared features a cameo from his young brother, Liam Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth is truly a true family man in every sense of the word, whether he's skateboarding and horseback riding with loved ones or just celebrating a birthday at home with them. When it comes to the latest in a series of family vacations for the Hemsworths, the Australian actor took to Instagram to share a video of him, wife Elsa Pataky and their kids on a camping trip. Check out the post of the happy brood -- complete with that brief appearance from Liam:

The Hemsworths look like they had a very fun weekend of activities while taking in the great outdoors. Chris and Elsa Pataky's daughter, India Rose, looked incredibly wicked riding that dirt bike. Then, you can see one of their sons jumping into the lake, swimming with everyone watching. And of course, you can also spot the (shirtless) Liam Hemsworth joining in on the fun. You can't help but smile when seeing that brotherly love. It’s great that the Thor actor had his younger bro come to hang out with his niece and nephews.

When it comes to vacays, this brood really knows how to live. Before working on Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's family took a beautiful vacation , as they all hit the beach. With those green mountains in the background surrounded by the irresistible blue waters of their Australian location, it’s simply paradise. Then this past August, the Vacation actor went on a trip with his family to Dubai that included amazing views . Now, I want to add the Museum of the Future to my travel bucket list because of how incredible and out-of-this-world the tourist attraction looks.

You may be wondering how much it costs for an Avenger to go on vacation with his family. Well, when the A-lister spent last Christmas with his clan in Fiji, they stayed at a private resort on the island of Tavarua. For a seven-night stay, it reportedly cost them $6,000 a person. For the entire group, that would basically mean $30,000 for one week. That's definitely pricey, but it’s arguably worth it if you get to enjoy the luxuries of sandy beaches and be in the company of beautiful waters you can't get anywhere else.

Plus, it helps that the Rush star is one of the most bankable actors around and is still making movies. This year, he finished filming for the Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff Furiosa, which he described as the “best experience” of his career . He’s also part of the Transformers One cast and is the voice of Optimus Prime. So yeah, he can afford to spare no expense when it comes to a vacation.