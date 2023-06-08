Chris Hemsworth Explains Why Filming Furiosa Was The ‘Best Experience’ Of His Career
Chris Hemsworth has worked on a ton of sets, but Furiosa is seemingly the best.
Actor Chris Hemsworth has had a super successful career as a movie star. While he’s best known for his ongoing role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s also worked with other major IPs. One highly anticipated project coming down the line is George Miller’s Furiosa, which is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. And Hemsworth recently explained why filming the apocalyptic project was the “best experience” of his career.
Hemsworth became a household name thanks to playing Thor, which has opened the door for plenty of other exciting opportunities. While Mad Max: Fury Road was a troubled set, the 39 year-old actor seemed to have a great time filming the upcoming prequel. Hemsworth spoke to GQ about his time working on Furiosa alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, saying:
Talk about high praise. Considering how many projects Hemsworth has been a part of over the years, it’s saying a lot that the Mad Max prequel was such a great experience. And while Furiosa isn’t expected to hit theaters until next spring, it’s what he feels the most proud of. One can only imagine how the finished product will look.
Director: George Miller
Writer: George Miller, Nico Lathouris
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson
Release Date/Platform: May 24th, 2024 in theaters.
Chris Hemsworth shared this tidbit about Furiosa while speaking about his upcoming streaming sequel Extraction 2, which will be available with a Netflix subscription. He’s obviously balancing franchises, and moviegoers are to see what he’ll bring to the table in the Fury Road prequel. And at this point, we don’t even know who he is playing in George Miller’s mysterious project.
As previously mentioned, the production on Mad Max: Fury Road didn’t seem quite as enjoyable for the cast and crew. Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron famously had a feud, while everyone filmed long hours in the desert. Some actors also couldn’t necessarily see George Miller’s vision, which added to the tension. Although in the end the movie was wildly successful, and even won six Oscars.
But there’s a new cast coming in for Furiosa, with Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the mantle of the title character from Charlize Theron. There will be some big shoes to fill, and I’m eager to see what Miller has up his sleeve this time around. And of course, who Chris Hemsworth is playing.
Furiosa is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 24th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
