Chris Hemsworth Says The Narrative Around His Alzheimer’s Predisposition ‘Pissed’ Him Off, But There Was Still One Fan Comment That Was Really Funny

With two movies dropping on the 2024 movie schedule , as well as the potential to resurface in future upcoming Marvel movies, Chris Hemsworth is a busy man. Admittedly some fans were worried that rumors of Hemsworth’s retirement meant that his career would be coming to a close sooner than expected. That was thanks to the revelation that the Thor star was predisposed to Alzheimer’s, as revealed on his National Geographic series Limitless. Or rather, thanks to how the media ran with that admission, a fiasco that left him “pissed,” but also amused.

To be honest, I'm sure most of us could identify with this mini-emotional rollercoaster.

Chatting at home with Vanity Fair , Chris Hemsworth was on hand to not only promote his role in this summer’s upcoming blockbuster Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but he was also open to addressing events of the recent past. Here’s how he addressed the rumor mill’s reports of his “retirement”:

It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this. No matter how much I said ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on. I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: ‘I hope Chris forgets he’s retiring and comes back.'

Now normally, reading a line like the one shared by Chris Hemsworth might seem a bit insensitive without context. But having been shared by the MCU vet himself, and with his own laughter implied, it does kind of take the sting out. This is especially the case after reading about the vulnerability Hemsworth admitted to after sharing that information.

It certainly plays better when remembering that Chris Hemsworth debunked his rumored retirement , only a couple of months after those whispers hit last year. Though if anyone had the illusion that the Australian superstar was slowing down, save for a bit of a break for family time, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

(Image credit: Disney+)

In addition to Chris Hemsworth showing off some wild Furiosa stunts on the big screen this summer, we’ll also be hearing his voice becoming the young Optimus Prime in Paramount’s Transformers One. Basically, what I'm saying is, 2024 makes it abundantly clear that this actor has no intention of slowing down.

Now that rumors of Chris’s retirement have been officially filed as greatly exaggerated, it’s time to celebrate with those upcoming works. And as luck would have it, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starts its engines on May 24th. Which makes it a lovely day to break out the Max subscription , as Mad Max: Fury Road is currently streaming as a history lesson for those looking to return to the apocalypse.