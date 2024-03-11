Chris Hemsworth Reveals Some Of His Stunt Work For Furiosa, And It Honestly Sounds So Wild

Chris Hemsworth is roaring onto the 2024 movie schedule this year with what could be his most explosive movie gig yet. The Australian actor is set to join the connected Mad Max films through his role in the upcoming prequel Furiosa . The Fury Road spinoff is helmed by returning director George Miller, who has some major thrills planned for this high-octane adventure. With that, Hemsworth – as well as his co-stars – participated in some stunts, and the actor shed some light on what was required of him. And, if I’m being honest, it all sounds so wild (in a good way).

The first trailer for Furiosa teased some incredible feats from the titular protagonist, who’s played by Anya Taylor-Joy. Of course, you also don’t hire a skilled action star like Chris Hemsworth and put him on the sidelines. In the role of Warlord Dementus (who has a wild nose), he’ll get to participate in some of the film’s bigger action sequences, it seems. And some of those involve some massive vehicles. The Extraction star caught up with Empire to discuss his work in the upcoming post-apocalyptic action flick. He specifically spoke about his character’ sweet set of wheels and what is was like taking part in the vehicular carnage from a BTS standpoint:

The chariot bike is the wildest piece of machinery I’ve ever driven, and I loved every second of it. I mean, hanging off a crane at one point and being loaded onto a monster truck, and then on the monster truck someone unclips me off a harness and the truck spins away into a burnout. How this world comes from one of the kindest individuals, I’ll never know…

I, too, will never understand how George Miller manages to conceive of such over-the-top concepts like the vehicles that have appeared in the Mad Max franchise. The mere thought of doing wire work I will say this, though. First off, the world he’s shaped is truly crazy, and it’s understandable that the stunt work would be complex. And, secondly, God bless Miller for crafting all of this and putting the stars in such heightened situations. Just recently, Chris Hemsorth provided a new look at Dementus , and fans are not only sold on him but his massive motorcycle as well.

Of course, aside from bringing his physicality to the stunts, the longtime Marvel star was also focused on the warlord’s characterization. In the movie, the lead character comes into contact (and conflict) with Dementus after she falls into the clutches of his Biker Horde. The actor describes him as a “pretty horrible individual” and believes that he conveys more than just “sadistic insanity.” He also teased that there’s more nuanced within the relationship between Anya Taylor-Joy’s heroine and the horde leader that’s enslaved her:

I think that’s how he sees himself. I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in his eyes. [Furiosa] would, I’m sure, argue to her death the complete opposite.

They’re relationship will hopefully be one of the most enjoyable elements of the movie. And, of course, I’m eager to see the actors playing them come to blows at some point. Should that happen, we could be looking at a big-screen, vehicular battle the likes of which moviegoers have not seen. So, on that note, bring on the wild stunts and action sequences.