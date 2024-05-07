Mad Max: Furiosa Has Screened, And There's Two Words That Are Sticking Out The Most: 'Windsurfing Bombers'

What a day, dear readers! What a lovely day! The first reactions for director George Miller’s 2024 movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have come to light, and it looks like we’ve got a lot to be excited about. While full reviews won’t be available for a little while longer, social reactions have arrived from those on hand for last night’s sneak peek at IMAX HQ in L.A. And I think we need to take two words from all of the buzz close to heart: "windsurfing bombers."

It’s a pretty big occasion when the prequel to the best action movies makes itself known. But when Mr. Miller is on hand to not only introduce such a film, but also to mill about with the attendees, you know it’s something to be proud of. Here’s the man himself, thanks to a shot from our own Sean O’Connell, who was in attendance:

Just hanging out, listening to George Miller hold court. L.A. is wild pic.twitter.com/C0l6sUNJ3OMay 7, 2024

Ok, that’s pretty cool and what not, but how’s the movie?! Does that awesome Furiosa trailer with the David Bowie cover do the movie justice? Well, we’ll start with @billbria ’s bombastic feedback on the fifth Mad Max movie, which cited the fantastic sight we kicked off this piece discussing thusly:

LADY AND GENTLEMENS: #Furiosa is myth making at its finest. The most sprawling Mad Max Saga entry returns to the series’ roots: it’s a powerful, moving, gritty tale of revenge in the middle of a world gone wild. Also: windsurfing bombers. Anya Taylor-Joy owns, Hemsworth kills!

That’s the sort of reaction I’d expect out of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s early screenings. That's also the kind of talk I'd demand when conversing about, to repeat, "windsurfing bombers." Like, how does that work, and how do I see it now?!

However, it’s not fair to just traffic in the hype machine, as there are bound to be people that are constructively critical of what they’ve seen. And that’s where Doug Jamieson ( @itsdougjam ) comes in. While he liked the movie, he did have the following choice notes to include:

There's a lot to admire about #FURIOSA. It's gorgeously shot and the action sequences are mind-blowing. Anya Taylor-Joy is sensational and Chris Hemsworth chews every piece of scenery in sight. But the narrative lags considerably and the CGI is often ghastly. A mixed bag for me.

That is indeed the other side of the sort of hype you’d expect from a major franchise follow-up such as this long awaited George Miller film. And considering he has another Mad Max prequel he’s been mulling over, those notes above would be key to any continuation of this long spanning saga.

Turning back to the more extreme hype that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is drawing, @erikdavis laid down quite a detailed reaction through this thoughtful rundown:

George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography. Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth equally dive all the way into the Wasteland, and both deliver some incredible stuff. There’s one War Rig sequence that blew my mind - an instant classic. I love the #MadMax movies and I loved this film. Start your engines!

I know it’s pretty early, and again Furiosa reviews won’t be breaking until some point in the near future. But the picture that seems to appear through these early tweets is one that equally values Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth’s performances in what sounds like an entertaining storm of madness.

Which, to truly put my cards on the table, is the bare minimum I would have expected, even if this movie turned out to be, to quote the forceful Immortan Joe, “Mediocre!” Of course, we’re now arriving at the reaction that I probably hold the closest to my heart, as this was an IMAX screening after all.

Thanks to Simon Thompson ( @ShowbizSimon ), we now know how Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga plays in large format. I mean, if you’re going to hold a special screening at IMAX HQ, that’s kind of the sort of thing you’d want to hear feedback about. And Simon didn’t disappoint, as he raved about the large format presentation as follows:

Jesus George Miller! #Furiosa engulfs you. At times it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the #IMAX format it is THAT big - and yet at times has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the 50s through the 80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in.

You know what else probably engulfs the audience in IMAX? Say it with me: "windsurfing bombers." Seriously, all of this talk about the spectacle that is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has me wanting to add Mad Max: Fury Road to my list of IMAX re-releases that need happen. And yes, that hypothetical screening had better be in IMAX 3D, if only to sooth my disappointment that Furiosa wasn't converted into the same joyful experience.

Sometimes the simplest reaction is the most effective, and in that respect Esther Zuckerman ( @ezwrites ) has quite possibly the best reaction to close out on. If only because I imagine myself having a similar viewpoint after stepping out of an IMAX screening myself. Here’s Ms. Esther’s short but sweet statement:

Well, I saw Furiosa tonight and it was great.

Well, I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m ready to get out to see Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as soon as possible. And if you know me from your time reading the site, you can be sure I’m looking for that large format glory when I do.

So if you’re like me and you need to get back to the Wasteland there are two things you need to do. First, keep your eyes out for when Furiosa tickets go on sale; as they aren’t on the market just yet.