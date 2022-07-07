Chris Pratt Clarifies Views On God And Religion After Being Accused Of Attending Megachurch With Notorious Reputation

Chris Pratt’s profile on the internet has frequently been marred with backlash over hot button issues. Pratt’s birth announcement for his first daughter is one of the flashpoints internet users have reacted to, but his supposed association with controversial megachurch Hillsong has also persisted over the past couple of years. In a recent interview to promote the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor has clarified his views on both God and religion, as well as the truth about his alleged connection to Hillsong.

During a Men’s Health sit down, which also promoted the Amazon Prime series The Terminal List, Chris Pratt addressed the situation head on. While he openly identifies as a person of faith, the actor classified his relationship with the organized practice of such beliefs as follows:

Religion has been oppressive as fuck for a long time. I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.

Two public appearances and a tweet from Elliot Page seem to have enforced the notion that Chris Pratt was a member of the Hillsong megachurch. Both his 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards acceptance speech, as well as his 2019 discussion about a Bible-based diet on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert seem to have obscured Pratt's actual point of view.

This isn’t the first time that Pratt has gone on record as not being connected to the megachurch. Mentioned further along in his interview is a statement that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s star issued around the time these rumors had started that denied he had ever attended. It’s the sort of supposed scandal that has seen Chris Pratt labeled as “Worst Chris,” while also being defended by friends/collaborators like James Gunn and Mark Ruffalo.

In light of the persistent rumors, Pratt doubled down on the claim that he has no connection whatsoever. Laying it down firmly, Chris Pratt reaffirmed his stance as follows:

I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.

The Internet also remembers a case of offensive tweets allegedly authored by Chris Pratt, which were later reported to not even be authored by the MCU star. Stories like these have inspired GOTG Vol. 3 director James Gunn, and other loyal friends to come out in his defense. Citing stories of Pratt donating time to children’s hospitals , as well as his work ethic, his defenders see the accusations, and the fallout that accompanies them, as nothing more than upsetting and untrue swipes.