Chris Pratt Clarifies Views On God And Religion After Being Accused Of Attending Megachurch With Notorious Reputation
By Mike Reyes published
Pratt has addressed the longtime rumor.
Chris Pratt’s profile on the internet has frequently been marred with backlash over hot button issues. Pratt’s birth announcement for his first daughter is one of the flashpoints internet users have reacted to, but his supposed association with controversial megachurch Hillsong has also persisted over the past couple of years. In a recent interview to promote the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor has clarified his views on both God and religion, as well as the truth about his alleged connection to Hillsong.
During a Men’s Health sit down, which also promoted the Amazon Prime series The Terminal List, Chris Pratt addressed the situation head on. While he openly identifies as a person of faith, the actor classified his relationship with the organized practice of such beliefs as follows:
Two public appearances and a tweet from Elliot Page seem to have enforced the notion that Chris Pratt was a member of the Hillsong megachurch. Both his 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards acceptance speech, as well as his 2019 discussion about a Bible-based diet on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert seem to have obscured Pratt's actual point of view.
This isn’t the first time that Pratt has gone on record as not being connected to the megachurch. Mentioned further along in his interview is a statement that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s star issued around the time these rumors had started that denied he had ever attended. It’s the sort of supposed scandal that has seen Chris Pratt labeled as “Worst Chris,” while also being defended by friends/collaborators like James Gunn and Mark Ruffalo.
In light of the persistent rumors, Pratt doubled down on the claim that he has no connection whatsoever. Laying it down firmly, Chris Pratt reaffirmed his stance as follows:
The Internet also remembers a case of offensive tweets allegedly authored by Chris Pratt, which were later reported to not even be authored by the MCU star. Stories like these have inspired GOTG Vol. 3 director James Gunn, and other loyal friends to come out in his defense. Citing stories of Pratt donating time to children’s hospitals, as well as his work ethic, his defenders see the accusations, and the fallout that accompanies them, as nothing more than upsetting and untrue swipes.
Chris Pratt has made his case clear in regards to the Hillsong megachurch. Anything past that will have to proven beyond scrutiny, should anyone pursue the matter past this point. In the meantime, you can see Pratt in both The Terminal List, which is available on Prime Video; as well as this weekend’s latest Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.