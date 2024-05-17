Chris Pratt Pays Tribute To His Former Stunt Double Tony McFarr Following Death At 47

Although the public knows Chris Pratt for playing characters like Star-Lord in several of the Marvel movies in order and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as well as Owen Grady from the Jurassic World trilogy, he’s not the only one responsible for bringing these characters to life. These cinematic heroes wouldn’t have been properly realized on the big screen without Tony McFarr, who worked as Pratt’s stunt double for those roles, among numerous projects. Sadly, McFarr has died at the age of 47, and Pratt paid tribute to his former professional partner upon hearing the news.

McFarr’s death was first reported by TMZ, with the outlet learning from his mother that he passed away in his home outside of Orlando. No cause of death has been revealed yet, with Donna telling the publication his passing is “unexpected and shocking.” The Orange County Medical Examiner is looking into this case, and toxicology tests are reportedly being run. Here’s what Pratt had to say upon hearing the news:

Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequences of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head — he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.

Chris Pratt’s statement was accompanied on his Instagram Stories by several pictures of him and Tony McFarr together during the filming of Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Passengers. And, as Pratt mentioned in his statement, McFarr also took part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where he was able to bounce back from a rough-sounding head injury. It sounds like the blockbuster star treasured his time with his former stunt double, so it’s understandable why this news is hitting him so far.

McFarr’s other notable stunt-performing credits included Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, both parts of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Furious 7, Captain America: Civil War, The Accountant, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The last movie he performed in was 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As mentioned by TMZ, McFarr opened a few restaurants in Florida during the final years of his life. The publication stated that his family will be “getting together in the next few weeks for a celebration” of his life in the next few weeks, and he’ll be “buried near his grandmother in Pennsylvania.”

We here at CinemaBlend also express out condolences to Tony McFarr’s family and friends during this difficult time. Chris Pratt can next be heard voicing the upcoming The Garfield Movie’s eponymous lazy, lasagna-loving orange cat, with the animated flick hitting the 2024 release schedule on May 24. He’ll also star opposite Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State, which Netflix subscribers will be able to stream sometime later this year.