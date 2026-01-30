Chris Pratt Just Shared His Gross Injury Filming Mercy (Complete With An A+ Toy Story Reference)

Making movies can be a physically grueling experience, and while every precaution is taken to make sure that actors are kept safe, injuries happen. Just ask Tom Cruise. Chris Pratt apparently sustained an injury while filming his newest movie, Mercy, and he showed it off on social media. One hopes it looks worse than it is.

This is because, honestly, it looks pretty terrible. Pratt’s foot and ankle are incredibly swollen to the point that his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is clearly having trouble even looking at it. Pratt is having fun with it, though, posting it to Instagram, referring to his foot as “The Claw” and doing his best impression of the little green aliens from Toy Story.

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

I’m not squeamish, but this is kinda gross. Human limbs aren’t supposed to look like that. It took me a moment for my eyes to adjust to what’s actually wrong with Chris Pratt’s foot, but once I realized what I was seeing, I freaked out a little bit.

Solid Toy Story reference aside, I have some serious questions about just how in the world Chris Pratt did this to himself while filming Mercy. The man spends 90% of the movie literally sitting in a chair and not moving. Did he fall out of the chair at the end of a take? How do you do this to yourself in a movie where you barely stand up?

In Mercy, Pratt stars as a police detective accused of murdering his wife. It takes place in a future world where his crime is judged by an AI, and the defendant has 90 minutes to prove his own innocence. As such, Pratt’s character is strapped to a chair and must defend himself by combing the internet for evidence.

There are some scenes in the film that have Pratt out of the chair, mostly in the form of surveillance footage or dash cams that captured his character in the period before the crime. So there are certainly some more action-oriented scenes, but an injury this ugly is just less likely considering how often Pratt doesn’t move in this movie.

Honestly, the best part of this video is Katherine Schwarzenegger's reaction. She’s laughing at the whole thing, but is clearly also grossed out by it all. She doesn’t understand why Pratt is posting the video to Instagram and not sending it to a doctor. He doesn’t even have ice on it or anything.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If this happened while filming Mercy, then the actual injury was sustained a while back, and if it was really anything serious, we’d probably have known about it. Chris Pratt is probably fine now. We certainly hope his wife doesn’t have to look at that disgusting foot anymore.