It's Been 3 Years Since Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident, And He's Finally Able To Joke About It

Actor Jeremy Renner has had a long and wildly successful career, including his tenure as Hawkeye in the MCU (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). While fans are hoping to see him return in upcoming Marvel movies, the public will also recall Renner's terrifying snowplow accident from 2023 that left him hospitalized with a ton of broken bones and other serious injuries. Luckily, he recovered, and now he's at the point where he can poke fun at the drama years later.

Fans, especially those who watched the Marvel movies in order, were super concerned about the actor's health after that accident, and have been following his recovery for years. Renner wrote about it in his memoir, and more recently took to Instagram Story to joke about it all. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Despite the trauma and pain of this incident, it's nice to see that the 54-year-old actor has a good sense of humor about that infamous snowplow accident. Actually seeing the vehicle itself shows just how big and heavy it was when Renner was crushed underneath it just a few years ago, and it looks like he's back to spending New Year's in the Lake Tahoe area. Seems like not even that terrifying incident is going to stop him from enjoying those traditions.

Jeremy Renner used a few cheeky emojis in addition to his message that he wasn't going to be using the snowplow, seemingly due to some rain on the mountain. Although the message of "not today" has a double meaning when considering just how terrifying his injuries were just three years ago. But he's recovered physically, and is also seemingly in a good place about that incident mentally... enough that he's able to poke fun at himself and share the message with his whopping 19.9 million followers on Instagram.

Since doing the intense work to recover from his injuries, Renner has returned to acting... to the delight of his generations of fans. While we wait to see if/when he appears as Hawkeye, he continues to star in Mayor of Kingstown (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) and also appeared in Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). The latter particularly turned heads, especially considering Renner's mention in Glass Onion.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Of course, all eyes are on the next time he'll take up the bow and arrow as Hawkeye in the MCU. Renner was noticeably missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, but there were additional rumors that he might have a role in that highly anticipated blockbuster. He's one of just a handful of OG Avengers who are still alive in-universe, which is why fans are hoping to see him in the action of the Russo Brothers' next Marvel movie. But since he was absent from Infinity War, there's no guarantee he'll appear.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, Renner's many fans are happy that he's in good health and able to joke about his infamous snowplow accident three years after that terrifying event.