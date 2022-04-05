Chris Rock’s Brother Explains Why The Oscars Slap Incident ‘Eats At’ Him

The Oscar slap is still the talk of the entertainment world and it seems that everybody in the world from Jim Carrey to Shaq are being asked what their opinion on it is . In the end, however, while the altercation will likely have far reaching consequences for the Oscars and Hollywood, the people who have truly strong feelings are the families of those involved. And as you can likely guess, Chris Rock’s brother is having real difficulties getting over it all.

Kenny Rock is the brother of Chris Rock, the victim of the slap from Will Smith that took place live on the Oscars stage. He tells the L.A. Times that he would like to see the Academy take back the Oscar that Smith won that night . However, what gets to him most about the entire incident is that he has continued to watch it play out on TV over and over and there’s nothing he can do. Kenny Rock says…

It eats at me watching it over and over again because you've seen a loved one being attacked and there's nothing you can do about it. Every time I'm watching the videos, it's like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.

Whatever you think of the slap itself or the jokes that led to it, it’s difficult not to sympathize with Kenny Rock’s point-of-view. The slap has been replayed countless times on television as discussion around the event has continued, and everytime that happens the man has to watch his brother get slapped in the face.

While many have been critical of Chris Rock’s joke, which was seen as abalist as it poked fun at a woman dealing with a medical condition, most of the criticism has been focused on Will Smith. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is still considering disciplinary action against the actor, which could include repossession of the actor's Oscar. Will Smith has already resigned from the Academy in the wake of the incident. There will be no criminal charges as Chris Rock declined to press charges .

Clearly, this story is not over yet. At some point the Academy will make a decision and whatever it is, it will likely have people upset. If Will Smith loses his Oscar many will feel that’s justified while others will see it as an overreaction. Of course, the larger problem, at least for the friends and family of Chris Rock, may be that regardless of what happens to Smith, the video clip of the slap isn’t going anywhere. It will certainly become less popular, but it’s unlikely to ever really be forgotten.