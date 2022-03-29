Jim Carrey Explains Why He Was ‘Sickened’ By Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

So, there’s probably no doubting you’ve already been well informed about the viral slap that happened at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair that a lot of people have found to be distasteful, including Jada and Will Smith, with the latter walking on stage and delivered a slap that was broadcasted on live TV to millions . A lot of people and celebrities have voiced their opinion on what happened , and Jim Carrey has now explained just how “sickened” he was by the entire debacle.

Jim Carrey, like most comedians, is no stranger to people not liking his work. The SNL vet has had some hate over his impersonation of Joe Biden , but he has a long track record in comedy and is a respected comedian, much like Chris Rock. In fact, Carrey and Rock recently teamed up to honor Bob Saget after his passing .

Also like a lot of comedians, Jim Carrey doesn’t really hold back much. In an appearance on CBS Mornings, Carrey told the world just how he felt about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Not only that, he had some harsh words on how the audience at the Oscars handled the situation as well. Here’s what he said:

I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. And it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.

There are plenty of opinions going around what happened at the Oscars, and it’s pretty clear where Jim Carrey stands: he’s seemingly grossed out about the whole thing and willing to call out pretty much all of Hollywood about it.

I honestly can’t imagine what it would be like to get slapped on national television, and then have that slapper receive a standing ovation. Jim Carrey apparently agrees, because he goes on to say that he would not hesitate to announce a lawsuit over the ordeal. Here it is in his own words:

I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for 200 million dollars, because that video is going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous. That insult is going to last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience or disapprove or show disapproval, or say something on Twitter or whatever. You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.

While it may seem like he is demonizing Will Smith over this act, he does have some kind words for the King Richard Oscar winner as well. While he thinks the slap Smith gave to Chris Rock was uncalled for and the crowd’s reaction “spineless”, he comments that the slap was the result of some things that Smith has going on internally, saying:

It didn’t escalate, it came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. And I wish him the best, I really do. I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment last night. A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place and to have their moment in the sun. And to get their award for really hard work they did. And it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when you’re nominated for an Oscar. It’s a gauntlet of devotion that you have to do. It was just a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing.

Jim Carrey has a history of mental illness, and he has been pretty open about his struggles. So the fact that he could recognize signs in Will Smith of some internal struggles could be pretty telling. Smith has been in the public eye for some time, and his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith has been the target of some serious criticism. It’s the opinion of some that Smith reached his snapping point with Chris Rock’s joke.

Since the initial slap and whirlwind of reactions, Will Smith and Chris Rock have reportedly reconciled their friendship, and Smith has now formally apologized for the slap. While some people, Jim Carrey apparently included, would probably still sue the star, Rock seems to be taking this whole thing like a champ and with a lot of grace .