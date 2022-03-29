Jim Carrey Explains Why He Was ‘Sickened’ By Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars
By Carlie Hoke published
Jim Carrey is not happy about what went down at the Oscars.
So, there’s probably no doubting you’ve already been well informed about the viral slap that happened at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair that a lot of people have found to be distasteful, including Jada and Will Smith, with the latter walking on stage and delivered a slap that was broadcasted on live TV to millions. A lot of people and celebrities have voiced their opinion on what happened, and Jim Carrey has now explained just how “sickened” he was by the entire debacle.
Jim Carrey, like most comedians, is no stranger to people not liking his work. The SNL vet has had some hate over his impersonation of Joe Biden, but he has a long track record in comedy and is a respected comedian, much like Chris Rock. In fact, Carrey and Rock recently teamed up to honor Bob Saget after his passing.
Also like a lot of comedians, Jim Carrey doesn’t really hold back much. In an appearance on CBS Mornings, Carrey told the world just how he felt about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Not only that, he had some harsh words on how the audience at the Oscars handled the situation as well. Here’s what he said:
There are plenty of opinions going around what happened at the Oscars, and it’s pretty clear where Jim Carrey stands: he’s seemingly grossed out about the whole thing and willing to call out pretty much all of Hollywood about it.
I honestly can’t imagine what it would be like to get slapped on national television, and then have that slapper receive a standing ovation. Jim Carrey apparently agrees, because he goes on to say that he would not hesitate to announce a lawsuit over the ordeal. Here it is in his own words:
While it may seem like he is demonizing Will Smith over this act, he does have some kind words for the King Richard Oscar winner as well. While he thinks the slap Smith gave to Chris Rock was uncalled for and the crowd’s reaction “spineless”, he comments that the slap was the result of some things that Smith has going on internally, saying:
Jim Carrey has a history of mental illness, and he has been pretty open about his struggles. So the fact that he could recognize signs in Will Smith of some internal struggles could be pretty telling. Smith has been in the public eye for some time, and his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith has been the target of some serious criticism. It’s the opinion of some that Smith reached his snapping point with Chris Rock’s joke.
Since the initial slap and whirlwind of reactions, Will Smith and Chris Rock have reportedly reconciled their friendship, and Smith has now formally apologized for the slap. While some people, Jim Carrey apparently included, would probably still sue the star, Rock seems to be taking this whole thing like a champ and with a lot of grace.
Viral slaps aside, the Oscars were full of great moments of recognized talent. The Oscar winners, including Will Smith himself, still received their moments they have worked so hard for. If you missed it, the entire ceremony can still be streamed if you have a Hulu subscription.
