‘This Is The Most Difficult Thing I’ve Ever Had To Do’: Christopher Meloni Gets Real About Why It Was Challenging To Work On Julia Roberts’ Runaway Bride

Right as Christopher Meloni was starting his work on Law and Order: SVU as Detective Elliot Stabler, the actor had another big acting gig in front of him. Meloni was cast as Julia Roberts’ fiancé in 1999’s Runaway Bride. This movie was a huge deal for many reasons. Not only was Roberts the queen of rom-coms in the '90s, but this would also be the return to her collaboration with Richard Gere. A lot of eyes were on the project, and Meloni recently opened up about how difficult he found working on the film to be.

In an interview with People , the Law and Order: SVU star was asked about his role in Runaway Bride, as the film celebrates its 25th anniversary. It was a major opportunity for Meloni, but it seems like, at the time, the actor was more intimidated than excited, especially when it came to working with the all-star ensemble cast. He said:

I just remember fighting not to be overwhelmed, so happy to be given this opportunity, how great it was to work with [Roberts] and with Richard Gere. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is the most difficult thing I've ever had to do,’ because it was a big Hollywood comedy.

Another part of it that intimidated Meloni was the genre. It was a big studio comedy, where the emphasis on being funny for the camera was present and endlessly important. Doing so, without being cheesy or hammy was a delicate balance that the actor discovered very quickly wasn’t always easy. He continued:

The comedy of it, I felt like I kept having to make it real but make it lighthearted, but the circumstances were real, had to have meaning ... it was a really delicate dance for me. [I remember] marveling at Julia being able to just kind of do it effortlessly. It was really fun to be a part of.

It’s no surprise that Roberts was effortlessly able to maintain the comedy/heartfelt balance. Throughout the late '80s and '90s, this became her specialty. Movies like Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman, and My Best Friend’s Wedding became signature movies of Roberts’ , and they still resonate with audiences today. Also, going into Runaway Bride with already established chemistry with Gere probably felt like a certified home run for the actress, and she could just focus on doing what she does best.

Even though Meloni may have been intimidated by the experience, those who have seen the movie wouldn’t be able to tell. He is perfect as the goofy, over-the-top high school football coach determined to wed Roberts. He is great throughout, but especially shines in the scene where he’s in utter shock after Roberts’ character kisses Gere during their “wedding practice.” His look of bewilderment followed by swiftly punching the handsome actor in the face is priceless, and one of the most memorable scenes in Runaway Bride.

Meloni has yet to return to the rom-com genre, but if he ever decided to, he’d likely be welcomed back with open arms. He is a great dramatic actor, with an underrated funny streak that hasn’t had the ability to shine through in some of his more recent projects. After the success of Anyone But You , rom-coms seem to be making a comeback, and this could be the perfect opportunity for fans to see Meloni lead with maybe more confidence than he had while shooting Runaway Bride.

