Christopher Nolan Fanboying Over His IMAX Odyssey Popcorn Bucket Is The Wholesome Content I Needed
Well, this is adorable.
When I think of Christopher Nolan, I picture the serious, Oscar-winning director who made Oppenheimer and one of the best superhero movies ever, The Dark Knight. However, he also simply loves films and filmmaking. So, as we prepare for the release of The Odyssey on the 2026 movie schedule, we got to see the director’s fanboy side as he showed the film’s IMAX popcorn bucket to his cinematographer.
While most popcorn buckets tend to be themed to the actual plot of a movie, and The Odyssey does have one shaped like a Trojan horse, it also has one that looks like an IMAX camera. For context, Nolan’s book-to-screen adaptation of this epic was filmed entirely on IMAX film cameras, and it was the first movie to ever be shot that way. So, I gotta say, it makes a lot of sense why the director geeked out over the camera-shaped bucket like this:
In this video posted by Reece Feldman, you can see Nolan hand his long-time cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema the popcorn bucket. The pair have worked together on Oppenheimer, Tenet, Dunkirk and Interstellar, all of which used IMAX cameras during production. So, I totally understand why they were so giddy about the camera meant to hold popcorn.
Plus, even without their personal connections to this container, it’s just cool. If you look in the viewfinder, you can see a frame from The Odyssey. On top of that, the container itself is very slick and features the IMAX logo in lots of places. All around, this popcorn bucket feels like a film lover's dream.
However, it’s probably extra special to Christopher Nolan and Hoyte van Hoytema. That’s because their relationship with IMAX goes beyond shooting with its cameras. Along with that, the director and cinematographer have actually worked with the company to develop new cameras. So, yeah, bring on the fanboying.
I think it’s safe to say that I’ll never forget how happy they both were as they looked over the box and joked about eating popcorn out of it while looking through the viewfinder.
Now, if you are looking to get your hands on the $50 IMAX Film Camera Popcorn Bucket, they are sadly sold out. However, while there’s currently no word on a restock, The Odyssey doesn’t come out until later in July, so I’d keep an eye on IMAX’s site for updates.
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Meanwhile, it’s time for us to start fanboying and girling about the movie this bucket was made for. The Odyssey will be released on July 17, and it stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and many more. In true Nolan fashion, he’s assembled a stacked cast to tell an epic tale, and he's captured their performances in a big way. So, I think you’ll want to try to see it on the biggest screen possible and enjoy it with a side of popcorn in a camera-shaped box if you can.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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