Christopher Reeve's Son Knows People Think He Looks Like His Famous Father: 'I Think That I Had Two Beautiful Parents'

Christopher Reeve’s son, Will, is 31 years-old, which means he's five years older than his dad was when he starred in the Oscar-winning superhero movie Superman. As Will is now an adult, you can’t help but notice he’s looking just like his beloved father. And as you would expect, he knows people think he closely resembles his papa but also wants to remind everyone that he had “two beautiful parents.”

It appears that Christopher Reeve's strong genes are starting to catch up to his youngest son, as he's beginning to develop a Man of Steel physique. The younger Reeves also stands at 6’ 4” like his father when he starred in one of Richard Donner’s greatest movies . With Will serving as a board member for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, he attended the “An Eve with Reeve,” benefit where he spoke to People about how he’s very much aware of the similarities between him and his father. He still stated, however, that he also has some traits of his late mother, Dana. He said:

I always take that as a compliment. I think that I had two beautiful parents, inside and out, and if I bear any resemblance to them physically, or temperamentally, or in my values, then I take that as a compliment every day.

It's so interesting to see just how closely he resembles his pop. Still, what he conveys is true, as many of us have traits from both of our parents, and each deserve recognition for molding us into the people we are today. He lost both during his childhood in the course of 16 months. At the age of 12, Reeve’s father, Christopher, died in 2004 from heart failure and his mother, Dana, died two years later from lung cancer. The two were well known philanthropists and greatly loved, and Will always speaks fondly of them.

During the third annual “An Eve with Reeve” event, Team Reeve aimed to raise money for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation at the New York City Marathon to advance research towards people impacted by spinal cord injuries. This is considered a personal mission for the family, as Christopher Reeve spent the last nine years of his life as a quadriplegic after being thrown off his horse at an equestrian competition. His youngest son has used a superpower of his own to connect with people over the importance of his father’s legacy. For example, he honored his super father at New York Comic Con almost a decade ago, remarking on how his dad truly embodied his heroic alter ego in real life.

And as an ABC correspondent, Will Reeve spoke about medical advancements after a paralyzed man was able to walk again . The journalist specifically discussed how A.I. contributed to the making of a digital bridge between a person’s brain and spine which allowed the them to be mobile again. The proud son believed his father would be first in line to sign up for that procedure and was thrilled a moment like this could come for the disabled community. Also, hen giving a touching tribute to his father in 2021 for Father’s Day, Reeve told GMA the best way to honor his parents’ legacy is by following his path and sticking with it.