Cillian Murphy Reveals The One ‘Rule’ He Has On Set (And How Emily Blunt Made It Happen On Oppenheimer)

Oppenheimer is one of the biggest box office hits of 2023, and it's also one of the darkest. The Christopher Nolan-directed epic centers around J. Robert Oppenheimer's efforts to build the atomic bomb during World War II, and faces the consequences. The film deals with intense themes like unchecked bureaucracy, morality in the face of war and power structures that lead to destruction. Given that a lot is needed to be able to fully capture the complexities of the protagonist and intricacies of the plot, a lot was expected of Cillian Murphy, who plays the eponymous character. According to the Peaky Blinders star, one "rule" had to be instituted on set for him to go to the dark places necessary for the character and, thankfully, co-star Emily Blunt was able to help make it happen.

Amid awards season, Cillian Murphy was profiled by the L.A. Times, and he opened up about what went into his Oscar-worthy performance in Oppenheimer. Additionally, he spoke about how his co-stars created levity on set, which allowed him to relax. While some actors like a somber environment to get into the mind of their character, Murphy said that he relies on a high-spirited energy to fully be able to explore his role. He explained how Emily Blunt helped with this, saying:

She’s also one of the funniest people, and I have a rule that I can’t work unless there’s a lightness around the set. There has to be some levity. A lot of the films I do are quite heavy and go to some dark, challenging places, and you have to be relaxed to do that. So I don’t walk around in a state of fucking angst. I need to feel at ease. I can’t be in that dark place all the time. I don’t have the stamina for it.

The two stars have worked together before. Previously, the two of them co-starred n A Quiet Place Part II, and this prior relationship likely allowed for them to feel even more comfortable working together this time around. The Jungle Cruise alum plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty, in the film, so she naturally has many scenes with the Dunkirk actor. They go to many dark places together and explore elements like grief and addiction as a couple. Their performances are so emotional that it’s almost hard to believe that they were cracking jokes behind the scenes.

More on Oppenheimer (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Cillian Murphy Reveals He Always Wanted To Lead A Christopher Nolan Movie, Explaining Why Oppenheimer Was The Right Project

The clash between the heavy subject matter and behind-the-scenes levity couldn’t have been an easy balance to create, and this is a true testament to Christopher Nolan's skills as a director. Nolan is a famously focused filmmaker and balancing a supersized cast, large-scale cinematic moments, and heavy subject matter couldn’t have been easy. Knowing that there was room for a relaxed and supportive environment shows not only his love for the project but also the Interstellar director’s strength as a leader.

However, with a cast like Oppenheimer's, it must’ve been easy to keep a breezy vibe on set, even while telling such a tragic story. Charismatic personalities like Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr. probably helped keep up the energy, contributing to the positive on-set environment. Based on the press tour pictures, the entire cast seemed to get along swimmingly. Photos of the cast enjoying pizza with John Krasinski come to mind, and they all can’t seem to keep a straight face when they're all together. That's the kind f camaraderie between cast members that some dream of, and it's great that Cillian Murphy's desire was satisfied by his A+ co-star.

You can see him, Emily Blunt and the rest of the all-star cast in Oppenheimer, which is currently available to rent on Amazon. You can also see Blunt and Cillian Murphy’s previous collaboration in A Quiet Place Part II, which can be streamed now with a Paramount+ subscription.