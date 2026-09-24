Apparently, Verity’s ‘Sexy Makeout’ Scene With Anne Hathaway And Dakota Johnson Was Not In The Script
Verity's trailer featured the steamy kiss.
The It Ends With Us movie might be synonymous with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle, but another one of her books is getting the movie treatment with Michael Showalter's Verity. The book to screen adaptation will arrive in theaters shortly, and features an all-star cast including Josh Hartnett, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson. The Verity trailer showed the latter actresses locking lips, and it turns out that moment wasn't originally in the script.
Colleen Hoover has spoken about how upsetting the It Ends With Us drama was, but luckily Verity's road to theaters has been smooth sailing. In an interview with Variety, Showalter revealed how Hathaway and Johnson's kiss ended up coming to fruition, especially since it doesn't happen in the book. In the filmmaker's words:
It's fairly common for movies based off of books to make some deviations from the source material. Case in point: The Housemaid made 4 big changes from the book, while It Ends With Us had 10 changes that book fans quickly clocked. So as Verity was in development, Showalter and Hoover wanted to add moments to make the film more sexy.
In the same interview, the Big Sick director reveled that the steamy kiss between Verity and Lowen was actually Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway's idea. As he put it:
And just like that, the steamiest moment from Verity's trailer was born. The moment where Johnson goes from kissing Josh Hartnett to kissing Anne Hathaway was one of the most memorable moments from the early footage, and I'm curious to see how the forthcoming adaptation ends up faring at the box office. After all, sex sells.
Michael Showalter spoke more about how happy he was with how this sequence in Verity came out. Fans only got to see a brief moment from the scene, but that'll change when it hits theaters in early October. The director went on to share:
As a reminder, you can re-watch the full trailer for Verity below, complete with a glimpse into Hathaway and Johnson's lip locking session. Check it out:
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Verity is Anne Hathaway's final movie of the year, and it should be interesting to see how it performs both critically and financially. The cast is strong and the trailer is thrilling... and a steamy kiss doesn't help to sell things.
All will be revealed when Verity hits theaters on October 2nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully this Colleen Hoover movie has far less BTS drama than its predecessor.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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