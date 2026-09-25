Unabomber Ending: Shailene Woodley And The Movie’s Director Weigh In On That Final Shot
The new Netflix movie is out now.
Spoilers ahead for Netflix's Unabomber.
Netflix has had a ton of 2026 releases, and those with a Netflix subscription were treated this weekend to Janus Metz' Unabomber. The drama film tells the origin story of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, and features a stellar cast including Jacob Tremblay and Shailene Woodley. Both the director and the Big Little Lies star spoke to me about the ending's meaning.
Unabomber tells its title character's story across two timelines. Tremblay plays Kaczynski as a young man in the 1950s, who is manipulated during experiment at Harvard. Meanwhile we're shown Woodley's FBI Agent Joanne Miller during his manhunt and eventual 1996 capture. As you can see in the video above, I asked the recent Emmy winner about its final moments, and the scene where she weeps after finally catching Ted. She told me:
Honestly, this makes a great deal of sense. Just like the audience, Shailene Woodley doesn't know what it's like to conduct a manhunt. Although she can relate to the strange emptiness that can come after accomplishing one's goal. For her, that's where she found the connection to Joanne's breakdown at the end of Unabomber.
After successfully capturing Ted Kaczynski, Joanne is celebrated by her colleagues at the FBI, including a champagne toast. Despite this, she begins to weep when she has a moment alone in her office. Woodley spoke more about what was happening in her head on set, telling me:
I loved hearing Shailene Woodley's perspective, because that final scene of Joanne is one of the most emotionally impactful moments in Unabomber's 100-minute runtime. Although director Janus Metz had his own feelings about what that sequence means for the movie as a whole.
Just like Shailene Woodley, I had to ask Metz about what Joanne's breakdown at the end of Unabomber. He revealed that moment was thought of very specifically by the filmmaker behind the camera, telling me:
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While Unabomber is careful not to glorify Ted Kaczynski or justify his crimes (which resulted in three deaths and many more injuries), the 1950s story help to explain how he eventually became so disillusioned by society as we know it. Janus Metz spoke more about what the character of Joanne represents for the movie as a whole, telling me:
The tragedy of The Unabomber's victims is definitely something that's highlighted throughout the Netflix movie. The film opens on one bombing, and was a chilling way to start the story. Although by the end of the film, you do end up feeling for young Ted after the way he was manipulated at Harvard.
According to the filmmaker, Joanne's tears represent the multigenerational pain of Unabomber's story. That includes the victims, Ted, and his family. Metz put it:
Shailene Woodley's performance really sells this moment, as does the way the dual-timeline story builds to a crescendo in Act Three. Because while Ted has a thrilling confrontation with Russell Crowe's Henry Murray, Joanne and her team are finally capturing Kaczynski in the '90s. I found it to be a wildly satisfying ending, and it should be interesting to see if Netflix users agree now that it's out.
Unabomber is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell how fans respond, and if it ends up trending in the streaming service's Top 10.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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