A Clip Of Milo Manheim Talking About Playing Flynn Rider Resurfaced, And Tangled Fans Are So Here For It: ‘King Of Manifestation’

Tangled fans get ready because the long-rumored live-action remake is finally becoming a reality. Earlier this week, Disney confirmed that it had found its Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, and they are reportedly in talks to sign up a new Mother Gothel. All signs point to this being a big production, and for at least one cast member, it’s a literal dream come true.

A clip of a Buzzfeed Puppy Interview with Milo Manheim from early 2025 has gone viral, as it actually asked him about the possibility of playing Flynn in a live-action Tangled. He was a popular fan choice long before he was on the short list for the part, and while he stopped short of campaigning for the role, it was clear that it was a movie he wanted to be in. Manheim said...

The thing is that I just love Flynn so much. I respect him. Whoever they cast as Flynn will be the correct choice. I know that Michael Gracey and team knows what's up. Whether I'm in the movie or not.

If whoever they chose was going to be the right choice, then Milo Manheim may have spoken his own casting into existence. Fans are loving that just a few months ago, he was talking about being Flynn, and now he is. Comments include…

King of Manifestation 👑 -Digster Pop

IT's YOU BABE -Arira

AND ITS HIMMMM AHHHH -shaydastarr

the power of manifesting -Rose Lune

THIS MAN SPOKE IT INTO EXISTENCE 👀 -alicia

“Correct choice” CORRECT. LET’S GO. -Joy Kinser

After seeing this, it’s not hard to see why Milo Manheim is as excited as he is to be playing Flynn Rider. He’s promising fans he will do the role justice because he knows what it means to them, because it means just as much to him. It’s clear this was a character he really wanted, and so finally reaching that point means something. When he said it, however, he likely had no idea that he would actually end up in contention for the role, never mind actually land it.

Generally speaking, when actors end up in roles they are truly passionate about, magic happens. As a fan of Tangled who certainly hopes the upcoming live-action remake is something special, I’m a bit more excited because somebody in the movie is dedicated to doing something great, because they want to see a great movie too.

Manheim was tapped to play Flynn alongside Teagen Croft as Rapunzel. It was reported yesterday that Disney is currently in talks with Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel. The role had originally been set to go to Scarlett Johansson before she dropped out. Michael Gracey is set to direct.

The Tangled movie is expected to start filming this summer. The next live-action remake from Disney, an update of Moana that will include Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui, is set to hit theaters in July.