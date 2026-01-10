Milo Manheim's Dancing With The Stars Partner Witney Carson Had An Adorable Reaction To His Live-Action Tangled Casting

Milo Manheim has accomplished a lot since he first starred in Zombies on the Disney Channel, including placing second on Season 27 of Dancing With The Stars. Now he’s returning to his Disney roots in the upcoming live-action remake of Tangled , and his former DWTS partner Witney Carson had an adorable reaction to his casting announcement.

Since they parted ways in 2018 after their buzz-worthy run together on DWTS, the former dance partners have kept busy. This past year alone, Manheim starred in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway and filmed Season 3 of School Spirits , which is set to premiere later this month on the 2026 TV schedule . Meanwhile, Carson finally won another Mirrorball Trophy alongside her Season 34 DWTS partner, Robert Irwin. Manheim and Carson are still in touch, though, and the pro-dancer told EW she reached out to the Zombies actor to share her excitement about his role in the upcoming Disney film :

The only thing on my mind right now is Milo getting the Tangled, Flynn Rider. That’s literally all that’s on my mind. I cannot wait. I just texted today and just congratulated him again, and I’m so proud of him. And the fact that, like, he’s done so much in his career so young, like just to watch him flourish and thrive is just, it makes me so proud.

As any fan of Dancing With The Stars knows, the training for the show is an intense process. Many pairs that progress far into the show become bonded. The Prom Pact actor appeared on DWTS in 2018, when he was 17 years old. So it’s no wonder the mother of 2 feels like a proud parent to the now 24-year-old.

Manheim’s extensive resume, for someone so young as Carson pointed out, is quite impressive and shows what a talented actor and singer he is. More importantly, his run on Dancing With The Stars proved how charming he can be. There’s no way you can watch this video and say he’s not a leading man:

Milo & Witney’s Freestyle – Dancing with the Stars - YouTube Watch On

The Season 27 DWTS runner-ups kind of give Flynn Rider and Rapunzel, what with Carson’s long blonde hair. I don’t know how they didn’t do a Tangled tribute on Disney night, instead opting for The Incredibles. Missed opportunity.

However, the Thanksgiving actor did not let the opportunity pass when the live-action Flynn slid across his desk. Manheim seriously manifested his casting for this competitive role. I’m sure it didn’t hurt to have the fans online fighting for him as well. While I think this is a good image likeness and personality casting, it will be interesting to see Manheim take on a role other than his typical high schooler. However, the actor is now 24, and with his grown-out facial hair and fresh off a big Broadway gig, I agree that he will do this beloved Disney “prince” justice .

(Image credit: Paramount+/Disney)

In addition to the Journey To Bethlehem actor’s Flynn Rider casting announcement, the live-action Tangled also announced Teagan Croft as its Rapunzel. Both were shortlisted for the roles last year, with Manheim being a popular fancast . The only thing that would make me happier as a Tangled fan would be confirmation of Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After Scarlett Johansson’s name was thrown around as a potential candidate for the deceiving Tangled villain, I had elected the other Marvel alum as my personal preference for the role, as Hahn has already played a similar character to Gothel in Agatha All Along. The Studio actress is reportedly in talks to take on Rapunzel’s manipulative mom , and this would just be a trifecta casting.