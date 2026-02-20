Amanda Seyfried’s Ballroom-Ready Gown And Teased Hair Has Me Wishing She’d Get Cast As A Disney Princess

To quote a song used in Mamma Mia!, “I have a dream, a song to sing” about Amanda Seyfried one day playing a princess. In fact, to quote the princess movie Tangled, “I have a dream” that she should be cast as a Disney princess, specifically. Now, her latest look, which featured a ball gown and teased hair, has provided even more proof of why this actress should play a royal, whimsical and musical character.

While out promoting her project, The Testament of Ann Lee, which came out in 2025, but has been present on the 2026 movie schedule too, Amanda Seyfried attended a screening at the Berlinale International Film Festival. For it, she wore a custom cream Miu Miu gown that featured a beautiful metallic panel down the middle and shiny flowers around the entire garment. Truly, this is a piece that’s fit for a princess. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Along with the stunning gown, Seyfried wore her hair in loose curls that were teased beautifully. She also complemented the dress with sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

I’m drop-dead serious; the actress literally looks like someone out of one of the best Disney princess films . This gown was meant for a ball, and I could totally see her dancing the night away with a prince. Now, I actually need to see that happen.

Honestly, I’m shocked this hasn’t yet. That’s because Amanda Seyfried isn’t just a beautiful and remarkable actress; she’s a great singer too. As proven by her roles in the Les Misérables cast and the Mamma Mia! ensemble , she has a beautiful voice that’s fit for a princess. In fact, that’s even on display in her newest movie, The Testament of Ann Lee, too.

And while I can’t wait to see her sing in Mamma Mia 3 , which she said will probably happen , I also think we are losing out on an opportunity if we can’t see her in a musical as a princess.

She could be an animated or a live-action princess, I'm open. With the casting of the live-action Tangled having just happened, I’ve been thinking a lot about actors who could dive into a world like that. I think Seyfried could do it effortlessly.

Personally, however, my dream is that The Housemaid star will voice a princess in a new, original Disney animated movie. I would love to see her get to lead a movie like Frozen, which stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as the lead princesses. That first film was so fun and original, and I think the Mean Girls star is more than fit to lead something like it.

Sadly, this is only currently a dream that was inspired by a lovely fashion moment from Amanda Seyfried. Hopefully, someday it will come true. In the meantime, I’ll be looking forward to her upcoming movies and fashion moments and crossing my fingers that we’ll get to hear her sing in a Disney princess movie.