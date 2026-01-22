Milo Manheim Sweetly Told Me Which Tangled Moment He's Most Excited To Recreate

Milo Manheim has dreams like you (no, really) when it comes to the live-action Tangled, and he told me about them. Following the announcement that the actor would be taking on the role of Flynn Rider in the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated movie, I asked him which moment he is most excited to recreate. He had the sweetest response.

Tangled is easily one of Disney’s best animated movies , and it’s full of iconic moments. Just off the top of my head, so many come to mind (like the first frying pan hit, the smoulders, “At Last I See The Light” and more). However, when I had the chance to interview Milo Manheim ahead of the premiere of his show, School Spirits, on the 2026 TV schedule , I asked him for one scene he couldn’t wait to recreate. In response, he said:

Honestly, I'm so looking forward to ‘I Have A Dream,’ the song in the bar that was like when I’m in the Snuggly Duckling, if you will. That's one of my favorites.

Well, that’s a perfect answer. Really, any answer would have been perfect. However, as someone who is particularly excited to see Manheim show off his musical talents in this movie, this response made me so happy.

“I Have A Dream” is such a fun sequence in Tangled, and while Flynn is still reluctant about Rapunzel's sunny disposition during it, he plays into the bit. Along with that, he also gets to be really funny as he sardonically sings about his dreams.

Tangled - Cast - I've Got a Dream (From "Tangled"/Sing-Along) - YouTube Watch On

Now, if you’ve been a fan of Manheim for a while, you’ll know he is the perfect person to be part of a sequence like this. He starred in the beloved musical Disney Channel franchise, Zombies, and he was a runner-up on Dancing with the Stars. He also has musical theater experience, and the series School Spirits (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription ) shows off his range as both a dramatic and comedic actor. So, “I Have A Dream” will be such a fitting (and funny) place for him to show off all his talents.

Plus, while this is a very exciting moment for Flynn individually, it’s also a major moment in the movie generally. It’s a huge musical number that involves so much of the cast, and seeing them all sing and dance in the Snuggly Duckling is so joyful and fun. I can only imagine how delightful it’s going to be to film for Manheim and the rest of the live-action Tangled cast.

Speaking of the rest of the ensemble, the Zombies actor is set to lead Tangled alongside Teagan Croft, who will play Rapunzel. It’s been reported that Kathryn Hahn is in talks to play Mother Gothel as well, and more casting updates are sure to come in the near future.

Overall, they’ll all get to recreate so many iconic moments in this movie, and I can’t wait to see them. Milo Manheim can’t wait to film them too, as he told me:

But really, I just watched the movie with my mom, and I just got so excited about every single thing that happens. But thank you. I can't wait.

While I was already super excited about Tangled, Manheim’s enthusiasm about being Flynn is infectious. I love that he watched it with his mom, and I adore that he’s so genuinely thrilled to be playing this beloved character.