Following Tangled Casting Its Rapunzel And Flynn, I'm Psyched That A Fancast Favorite For Mother Gothel Is Being Lined Up

The Tangled live-action movie took a huge climb up Rapunzel’s tower on Wednesday when it was announced that Walt Disney Studios has found its lead actors. Titans’ Raven actress Teagan Croft has been cast as the Disney Princess, while Zombies’ Milo Manheim will play Flynn Rider. Just a day after that news came out, the word is that the House of Mouse has already found its Mother Gothel, and I’m so happy it could go to a fancast favorite.

Kathryn Hahn of Agatha All Along and The Studio is reportedly in talks to play Tangled’s villain, per Deadline. If you’ve been following along on the internet about fan’s biggest wishes for the remake, Hahn’s name has been mentioned since the movie was announced.

(Image credit: Disney+)

I really hope Hahn and Disney do reach a deal and this becomes official, because Hahn has everything needed to make an awesome live-action Mother Gothel: the comedy chops, the pipes, and we know she can play a great villain packed with nuance. The movie is being helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey from a script by Do Revenge's Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Kathryn Hahn, of course, has played Agatha Harkness in the MCU for the past five years, most recently in the Disney+ series, Agatha All Along. The parallels between Agatha and Mother Gothel are definitely there, but it'd be great casting nonetheless.

Hahn's name is in the ring following Scarlett Johansson reportedly being circled for the role prior. Back in October, Johansson was apparently being considered for Mother Gothel, and she even reacted to it by sharing that the role would "excite" her because it would give her the chance to work with Michael Gracey. She ended up ultimately passing on the role due to taking a part in The Batman II and the new Exorcist movie.

Disney announced Tangled's leads after a reportedly particularly competitive audition process where The White Lotus's Sarah Catherine Hook, Zombies' Freya Skye and Invasion's Olivia-Mai Barrett were in the running for Rapunzel. CinemaBlend also talked to Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames about their names being popular among online fancasting back in October, but we're not sure if they ever tested.

This new Tangled movie follows a host of live-action Disney remakes over the years, with the last two being 2025's Snow White and Lilo & Stitch. While Snow White was a box office bomb and it was actually reported shortly that it's failure had cancelled Tangled's development, then Lilo & Stitch came along early in the summer. The movie made $1.038 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the No. 4 highest-grossing movie of last year.

There's no release date yet for Tangled, but we expect more news about the production to keep coming in following the official casting of Rapunzel and Flynn having happened this week.