Colin Farrell Has Started A Foundation To Help Adults With Disabilities In Honor Of His Son, And He's Getting All The Sweet Praise
"I want the world to be kind to James."
Colin Farrell has a rather good reputation in Hollywood these days. Even though he’s set to reprise his role as The Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot in The Penguin TV series this fall, the actor has gone viral in the last few years for being a joy to meet in real life and speaking out for crew members during the Hollywood strikes. Farrell’s latest project is starting the Colin Farrell Foundation in honor of his 20-year-old son, James.
Why Is Colin Farrell Starting His Own Foundation For Adults With Disabilities
Colin Farrell’s eldest son (of two boys) has a rare neurogenetic disorder called Angelman syndrome. James is nonverbal and requires care from a live-in caregiver. Farrell has long been an advocate for the Angelman community and those with intellectual disabilities, but now he hopes his foundation will specifically help adults with disabilities and their parents following their high school eduation. When speaking to People about starting his foundation, Farrell said this:
When his son turns 21, he will apparently age out of many of the support systems that are offered to families with kids with disabilities and special needs. Colin Farrell has the privilege to provide for his son given his status as a Hollywood star, but he wants to give back to the many families who do not have resources for their adult children.
The Praise Colin Farrell Is Already Getting For Giving Back To His Community
Following Colin Farrell being open about his experience with his son James in the cover profile People did of him, people are really taking notice of how impactful his voice could be in the community. In his interview on YouTube particularly, the comment section is filled with major praise from all sorts of people, namely those who can relate. Check out this comment:
In Colin Farrell’s interview about James, which is the first time he has spoken in depth about it, he speaks to how his son’s disabilities inspired him to pursue sobriety when James was two years old. The actor has been committed to giving his son a sense of community and autonomy throughout his life. A nurse who has 40 years of clinical experience wrote this:
Disability representation in movies and television was recently reported to be unsatisfactory among those who have it in a recent study, and when it comes to care for parents and children, that’s an ongoing issue as well. A parent who is in their sixties and has a 38-year-old son said this:
Colin Farrell speaking out about his son and his foundation is certainly getting a lot of positive feedback from those who came across his indepth interview. Here’s one more comment:
It’s great to see the Academy Award-nominated actor giving back to a community he not only cares about but has a lot of personal experience and investment in. You can see Colin Farrell next in The Penguin, which is part of the 2024 fall TV premiere schedule, and look out for his upcoming movie with Margot Robbie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.