Colin Farrell Has Started A Foundation To Help Adults With Disabilities In Honor Of His Son, And He's Getting All The Sweet Praise

Colin Farrell has a rather good reputation in Hollywood these days. Even though he’s set to reprise his role as The Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot in The Penguin TV series this fall , the actor has gone viral in the last few years for being a joy to meet in real life and speaking out for crew members during the Hollywood strikes . Farrell’s latest project is starting the Colin Farrell Foundation in honor of his 20-year-old son, James.

Why Is Colin Farrell Starting His Own Foundation For Adults With Disabilities

Colin Farrell’s eldest son (of two boys) has a rare neurogenetic disorder called Angelman syndrome. James is nonverbal and requires care from a live-in caregiver. Farrell has long been an advocate for the Angelman community and those with intellectual disabilities, but now he hopes his foundation will specifically help adults with disabilities and their parents following their high school eduation. When speaking to People about starting his foundation, Farrell said this:

For years I’ve wanted to do something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically the assistance in all areas of life, whether it’s education, whether its intervention, therapeutics, social environments where they feel like their child can belong in and just so families who have a child with special needs can find a world of meaning and a life of connection.

When his son turns 21, he will apparently age out of many of the support systems that are offered to families with kids with disabilities and special needs. Colin Farrell has the privilege to provide for his son given his status as a Hollywood star, but he wants to give back to the many families who do not have resources for their adult children.

The Praise Colin Farrell Is Already Getting For Giving Back To His Community

Following Colin Farrell being open about his experience with his son James in the cover profile People did of him, people are really taking notice of how impactful his voice could be in the community. In his interview on YouTube particularly, the comment section is filled with major praise from all sorts of people, namely those who can relate. Check out this comment:

As an occupational therapist, I just want to say how proud I am of Colin as a parent. This is what every child deserves, not only a child with a disability. @sonia68ish

In Colin Farrell’s interview about James, which is the first time he has spoken in depth about it, he speaks to how his son’s disabilities inspired him to pursue sobriety when James was two years old. The actor has been committed to giving his son a sense of community and autonomy throughout his life. A nurse who has 40 years of clinical experience wrote this:

I am astonished at the level of dedication this gentleman must have had to become THIS skilled at explaining his precious boy's journey with Angelman syndrome. He understands this condition better than most general practitioners I know. Colin’s ease with technical medical jargon tells me he's told this story many, many times. It's clear his son could have no better advocate and that is matched equally with his phenomenal 'Dad' skills. Well done for having the courage to tell this story so well, and reaching out to help others. @lf3541

Disability representation in movies and television was recently reported to be unsatisfactory among those who have it in a recent study, and when it comes to care for parents and children, that’s an ongoing issue as well. A parent who is in their sixties and has a 38-year-old son said this:

Life is hard. All any parent wants is to see their kids well and happy. We will never get the ‘well’ part and trying to get equipment for my son is so expensive. He is quadriplegic and the special wheelchairs cost more than my car! They wear out every 7 years or so because he’s in it 17 hours a day. We found that after 16, the charities and services just aren’t interested anymore when you haven’t got a ‘cute kid.’ Life is hard. Thank you for trying to help over 16 disabled people. @FaithAloneUK

Colin Farrell speaking out about his son and his foundation is certainly getting a lot of positive feedback from those who came across his indepth interview. Here’s one more comment:

Colin is laying out every single massive problem facing families with disabled children. It's rare that people with influence speak of it so openly and without holding back. I hope he succeeds on this mission. @MichaelHolmgaard